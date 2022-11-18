Tyus Jones: Scouting report and accolades

Tyus Jones|#21

Position: G

Born: 05/10/96

Height: 6-0 / 1.83

Weight: 185 lbs. / 83.9 kg.

Salary: $15,000,000

SCOUTING REPORT

Rock-solid lead guard who is very trustworthy… Rarely turns the ball over… Under 1.0 turnovers per game for career… Nevertheless, he’s still a good creator… Does well out of the pick-and-roll… Considered to be one of the best backup point guards… Streaky outside shooter… Small in stature and doesn’t have elite athleticism… That hurts him as a finisher near the rim… Tries defensively, but he can only do so much there with physical limitations… Great locker room guy.

ACCOLADES

NCAA titles: 1 (2015)

NCAA Final Four MVP: 1 (2015)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 184.6 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-0.5

Height with shoes: 6-foot-2

Standing reach: 8-foot-1

Hand width: 8.75 inches

Hand length: 8.25 inches

Wingspan: 6-foot-5