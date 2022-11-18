Tyus Jones: Scouting report and accolades
Tyus Jones|#21
Position: G
Born: 05/10/96
Height: 6-0 / 1.83
Weight: 185 lbs. / 83.9 kg.
Salary: $15,000,000
SCOUTING REPORT
Rock-solid lead guard who is very trustworthy… Rarely turns the ball over… Under 1.0 turnovers per game for career… Nevertheless, he’s still a good creator… Does well out of the pick-and-roll… Considered to be one of the best backup point guards… Streaky outside shooter… Small in stature and doesn’t have elite athleticism… That hurts him as a finisher near the rim… Tries defensively, but he can only do so much there with physical limitations… Great locker room guy.
ACCOLADES
NCAA titles: 1 (2015)
NCAA Final Four MVP: 1 (2015)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 184.6 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-0.5
Height with shoes: 6-foot-2
Standing reach: 8-foot-1
Hand width: 8.75 inches
Hand length: 8.25 inches
Wingspan: 6-foot-5
