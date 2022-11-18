ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al-Farouq Aminu: Scouting report and accolades

Al-Farouq Aminu|

Position: F

Born: 09/21/90

Height: 6-8 / 2.03

Weight: 215 lbs. / 97.5 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

3-and-D wing who can sometimes hit shots after one or two dribbles… Fantastic wingspan over 7-foot-3 in length… Solid attacking the rim off of strong closeouts… Decent athleticism… Can finish above the rim thanks to length… Capable-but-inconsistent outside shooter with feet set… Sturdy defender who can cover multiple positions… Quick hands on defense.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

Afrobasket gold: 1 (2015)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 216 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.5

Standing reach: 9-foot-0.5

Hand width: 9.5 inches

Hand length: 9.5 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-3.25

