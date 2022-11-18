Al-Farouq Aminu: Scouting report and accolades

While much of last week was spent with Oregon Duck fans trying hard to figure out whether starting quarterback Bo Nix was going to be able to recover from an ankle injury and be able to play against the Utah Utes or not, it appears that this week may be a little bit different. When meeting with media members on Tuesday afternoon, Nix was relatively upfront about the injury, saying that it is progressing to a point where he believes he will be able to play this weekend against the Oregon State Beavers. “It’s doing well. A lot better this Tuesday than it was last Tuesday,” Nix said. “I’m very thankful. Our training staff is doing a great job, and we’re just monitoring it. We should be good to go.” Nix was a game-time decision for the Utah game, but was able to play and lead the Ducks to a 20-17 victory, throwing for 287 yards and 1 TD in the upset. While his playing in that game did not automatically mean that he would be available for this regular-season finale vs. OSU, things seem to be heading in the right direction. List Notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Ducks prepare for Beavers rivalry game

