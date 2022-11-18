Al-Farouq Aminu: Scouting report and accolades
Al-Farouq Aminu|
Position: F
Born: 09/21/90
Height: 6-8 / 2.03
Weight: 215 lbs. / 97.5 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
3-and-D wing who can sometimes hit shots after one or two dribbles… Fantastic wingspan over 7-foot-3 in length… Solid attacking the rim off of strong closeouts… Decent athleticism… Can finish above the rim thanks to length… Capable-but-inconsistent outside shooter with feet set… Sturdy defender who can cover multiple positions… Quick hands on defense.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Afrobasket gold: 1 (2015)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 216 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-7.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-8.5
Standing reach: 9-foot-0.5
Hand width: 9.5 inches
Hand length: 9.5 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-3.25
Comments / 0