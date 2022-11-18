A Wednesday-centric story was always going to be an intriguing premise. More time with our favourite dark and twisted Addams Family member? Yes please. Wednesday definitely delivered, as promised, an indulgent helping of weird and wonderful as it cracked open the mind of arguably the most mysterious Addams. It took viewers on a long, winding murder-mystery story as Wednesday sought to find out who was maiming and killing the residents of Jericho. Naturally we, like Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), went mining for clues.

