Nicholas Hoult explains why he dropped out of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8
Back in 2020, it was shared that Nicholas Hoult would be gracing our screens with a touch of villainy in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two. However, just months later, the casting of Hoult’s character in both coming instalments instead went to Esai Morales. Fans...
Supernatural creator pays tribute to Nicki Aycox following her death aged 47
Supernatural creator Eric Kripke has paid tribute to the show's star Nicki Aycox following her death. Aycox, known to fans of the long-running series for playing the first incarnation of Meg Masters, passed away last week. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2020. "Gutted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our...
Indiana Jones 5's opening sequence will feature de-aged Harrison Ford
Indiana Jones 5 will feature an opening sequence with a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, say the filmmakers behind the upcoming project. In a new interview with Empire, a trio of key filmmakers from Indiana Jones 5 reveal that the movie will be set in 1969 for the majority of the story.
Power Rangers stars pay tribute to Green Ranger Jason David Frank after he dies, aged 49
Power Rangers stars from across the series have paid tribute to Jason David Frank after his death at the age of 49. The actor first played Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin in 1993 and reprised the role in over half a dozen iterations of the franchise, wearing the mantle of Green Ranger, White Ranger, Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger and Black Dino Ranger at various points.
Drag Race's Shangela puts pro partner in drag for Dancing With The Stars finale
The Dancing with the Stars season 31 finale has seen former RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela's pro dance partner Gleb Savchenko perform in full drag. During the final freestyle round, the show's first same-sex male pair made history once again by becoming the first couple to appear in drag. Former Strictly Come Dancing star Savchenko was re-introduced as Natasha, rocking a sparkly bodysuit, blonde wig, makeup and heels.
Strictly's Maisie Smith and Max George defend their age gap as they discuss romance
Strictly Come Dancing's Maisie Smith and Max George have defended their age gap as they discussed their romance. The duo went official as a couple in September, after they met while taking part in Strictly in 2020 and subsequently both appearing on the show's live tour. While there's a 13-year...
I'm a Celebrity announces fourth campmate leaving the show
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! revealed the fourth campmate to be eliminated from the show tonight (November 22), following Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver. Ant and Dec came into camp live at the end of the latest instalment to announce...
Timothée Chalamet's Bones and All is a must see
Bones and All is, in some ways, reminiscent of the beloved childhood classic Where The Wild Things Are. At the heart of both stories is a yearning for love, mingled in with the strange and all-consuming (pun intended) desire to wholly possess the object of said love. This entanglement between...
A Discovery of Witches star lands next movie role
A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer has secured her next movie role in The Fall Guy. The Hacksaw Ridge actress joins the star-studded cast alongside Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, Deadline confirms. Universal’s The Fall Guy will reportedly be a little different to the 1980s action-adventure series...
Boy George the first male elimainted
Anyone else quite surprised at that ? Love him or hate him I think George was big character and a big part of the series , I didn’t expect him to be the first male to leave . Anyone else quite surprised at that ? Love him or hate...
Neighbours to air hundreds of new episodes after shock return deal
Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours' future will be secure for at least two years following its surprise revival, Digital Spy has learned. The popular soap will return to screens next year with a new home for UK viewers on the free streaming service Amazon Freevee. Network Ten will retain the first-run rights for new episodes in Australia.
Coronation Street films violent showdown in Summer baby storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Peter Ash has been spotted filming a violent new scene for his character Paul Foreman. The actor's hot-headed character will lash out in upcoming scenes as the truth is revealed over Summer Spellman's baby deal with local couple Mike and Esther Hargrave. Recent...
Wednesday season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
A Wednesday-centric story was always going to be an intriguing premise. More time with our favourite dark and twisted Addams Family member? Yes please. Wednesday definitely delivered, as promised, an indulgent helping of weird and wonderful as it cracked open the mind of arguably the most mysterious Addams. It took viewers on a long, winding murder-mystery story as Wednesday sought to find out who was maiming and killing the residents of Jericho. Naturally we, like Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), went mining for clues.
Black Panther 2 star breaks silence over surprise MCU return
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spoilers follow. Michael B Jordan has opened up about his surprising cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, revealing he didn't tell his family about his brief appearance in the film. While speaking to ET Online at the premiere of Paramount+ show Fantasy Football, the actor commented...
Supernatural actress has died
Supernatural star Nicki Aycox who played Meg Masters has died at the age of 47. Such sad news, I remember her character (Meg) on the show. Awful news, RIP.
I'm a Celebrity's Charlene White shares mistake Ant and Dec made during trial
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'s Charlene White has revealed a mistake that Ant and Dec made during the first task of the series. Before the celebrities made it to the jungle, Jill Scott, Charlene and Babatunde Aléshé took part in The Ledge. They each had to walk along an elongated plank off the top of a skyscraper, and once they reached a wider platform, the plank would be removed.
Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach teases exit in season 10 announcement
Below Deck favourite Captain Lee Rosbach has teased his exit in a season 10 announcement. During a trailer for season 10, the 'Stud of the Sea' can be seen making an announcement to the crew who appear to be in floods of tears. In the clip, Captain Lee, who was...
Nope star Keke Palmer lands next lead movie role
Keke Palmer is on a roll. After the huge success of science fiction horror film Nope, the actress is now attached to a new project. According to Deadline, Palmer is set to co-produce and play the lead in a film titled Moxie, described as an action comedy "about a foul-mouthed stripper who pisses off the FBI in a big way when she somehow becomes the best candidate for their fancy new agent program".
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles reveals he was "in talks" for Deadpool
Supernatural and The Winchesters star Jensen Ackles has revealed that he had been in consideration for the lead role in Deadpool. While the role of Wade Wilson ultimately went to Ryan Reynolds, Ackles had briefly been in line for it. "There was definitely a movie that I was very much in talks about," he said, while attending a Supernatural convention in Phoenix, Arizona (via CBR).
Rings of Power special reveals new secrets behind Lord of the Rings show
Amazon has released the trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new behind-the-scenes documentary. The clip features the actors talking through their passion for the show, over shots of the crew assembling the intricate costumes, creating the physical props, applying prosthetics, and filming the big-scale battles.
