The annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas never disappoints with a seemingly endless number of wild builds that display what is possible with sheetmetal, carbon fiber, composites, fiberglass, and paint. No strangers to building cars that are way outside the box and get people talking, Chris Steinbacher and his team at B Is For Build showed up to this year’s SEMA show ready to wow the crowd and stir the pot a little. The B Is For Build guys have seemingly hit the trifecta of car building controversial subjects by cutting up a classic 1967 fastback Mustang, making it mid-engine, and LS swapping it.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 HOURS AGO