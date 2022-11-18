Read full article on original website
B Is For Blasphemy: B Is For Build’s Mid-Engine LS-Swapped Mustang
The annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas never disappoints with a seemingly endless number of wild builds that display what is possible with sheetmetal, carbon fiber, composites, fiberglass, and paint. No strangers to building cars that are way outside the box and get people talking, Chris Steinbacher and his team at B Is For Build showed up to this year’s SEMA show ready to wow the crowd and stir the pot a little. The B Is For Build guys have seemingly hit the trifecta of car building controversial subjects by cutting up a classic 1967 fastback Mustang, making it mid-engine, and LS swapping it.
SEMA 2022: Hedman Shows First-Gen F-Body LT V8 Swap Headers
Modern GM engines make everything from classics to hot rods to muscle cars, better. The latest iteration of GM’s superstar mill is the LT series, and if you’re trying to transplant one into first-gen F-bodies and their related stablemates, read on. We stopped by the Hedman Hedders booth in the Central Hall at the SEMA Show. There, we talked with rep Marty Dunkerly, and he filled us in on all the details of this exciting new set of F-body headers.
