Last month, Rothy’s launched its first collaboration with Evian — embarking on a specific and intentional partnership strategy. After 10 years in business, the company took its time when it came to collabs, said co-founder and president Roth Martin. “We’ve done things different than the industry so collaborations is no different,” he told FN. “We’re not just gonna go slap two names together and pretend like we just created magic. That’s just not how we operate. It’s always with intention, taking the time to do things well and to drive meaning back to the reason for collaboration.” With Evian, for instance, the companies...

14 MINUTES AGO