Inside Rothy’s Collaboration Strategy & What Co-Founder Roth Martin Looks for in a Partner
Last month, Rothy’s launched its first collaboration with Evian — embarking on a specific and intentional partnership strategy. After 10 years in business, the company took its time when it came to collabs, said co-founder and president Roth Martin. “We’ve done things different than the industry so collaborations is no different,” he told FN. “We’re not just gonna go slap two names together and pretend like we just created magic. That’s just not how we operate. It’s always with intention, taking the time to do things well and to drive meaning back to the reason for collaboration.” With Evian, for instance, the companies...
Unipet’s David Boodhram on Fintech and the Role of Auditing in Anti-Money Laundering (AML)
At Fintech Islands, we talk to David Boodhram, the Chief Audit Executive at Caribbean energy company, Unipet, about the company’s new direction in the fintech space and the three components they aim to grow; education, innovation, and regulation. For Boodhram, the internal audit function is a critical and the third line of defence in regulating fintech risk and AML.
Jumio’s Bala Kumar on KYC and Using a Holistic Approach for ID Verification
At Money 20/20 Vegas, we spoke to Bala Kumar, the Chief Product Officer at identity verification and eKYC platform, Jumio, about the biggest challenges in ID verification and why KYC is so critical for modern payments. There are so many data points that make up a digital identity, whether it...
Why Does the Stock Market Often Perform Poorly in September?
What is it about September that gets everyone believing it’s the worst time for the stock market? Is there actually anything concrete behind the idea, or did it just start out as a myth that now impacts market sentiment in a very real way that nobody understands?. Let’s take...
Hugh Burden on Why FIs Need to Invest in their Back and Middle Office
Hugh Burden, the Head of Sales at AutoRek, explains the opportunities afforded by data and why institutions need to invest in their back and middle office systems. The current industry environment is ripe with consolidation – with a high volume of M&A activity, fintechs are beginning to innovate more together.
This Dividend Stock Gold Mine Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Unlock a powerful passive income stream from this reputable resource.
Get muddy with Flux Market, a creative holiday vendor event
Have you always wanted to add something handmade to your holiday décor? We may have the market for you.
All for One and One for All – Don Ginsel on why their is Power in Numbers.
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Don Ginsel, CEO and Board Member of Holland Fintech, about the importance of banks supporting their SME customers, especially considering the current financial climate. For Ginsel, FIs must gear their operations toward actioning more access to funding for...
Insurers to Visit Flood-impacted Brisbane Communities for In-person Customer Meetings
The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and insurers will be in Moorooka and Sandgate next week to meet Brisbane customers who may need assistance with their flood-related insurance claims. The in-person meetings are an opportunity for customers to discuss their claim, and to work through any issues they may be experiencing with their insurer at a time that suits them.
Fly Now Pay Later announces partnership with Worldline, making travel affordable and accessible to all
Fly Now Pay Later, the travel industry’s leading BNPL provider that allows customers to spread the cost of their travel expenditures over monthly instalments, has today announced a new partnership with Worldline. Fly Now Pay Later has been integrated into Worldine’s TravelHub – a platform, which gives access to...
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Infrastructure Relies on Data Quality
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we sat down with Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, to discuss the changing role of the data scientist and the increased appetite for AI functionalities. For Sharma, data management and quality must be a priority for businesses if they what their data scientists to build infrastructure that can facilitate AI and cloud capabilities.
EXCLUSIVE: “Change on the Inside” – Raphael Barisaac, UniCredit in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
UniCredit recognised that it had to transform how the organisation functioned if it was to make the most of digital progress. Raphael Barisaac, its SVP Global Head of Cash Management, explains what impact that’s had on his business division. Evolve or die’ is a much-used maxim, adopted by many...
Allfunds Blockchain Expands FAST Solution to Streamline Stock Transfers in Spain
Allfunds Blockchain, the arm of Allfunds (AMS:ALLFG) specialized in blockchain technology and its application in the development of solutions for the fund industry, has expanded the capabilities of its FAST solution to digitize the process of switching mutual fund portfolios between financial providers. FAST was launched in 2021 with the...
Adumo Raises R190 Million to Consolidate and Develop Its Recent Acquisitions
Adumo, the leading independent payments processor operating across Sub-Saharan Africa, has successfully raised R190 million to increase its shareholding and control in some of its recent acquisitions.. CEO of adumo, Paul Kent commented, “Local consumers are following a global trend of demanding digital and flexible methods of making cashless payments,...
ACI Worldwide and NTT DATA Collaborate To Boost eCommerce Growth in Europe and Latin America
ACI Worldwide, a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, and NTT DATA, a leading global technology company and IT systems integrator, will work together to advance growth into new markets across Europe and Latin America, focusing on the Italian market initially. Under a recently signed partnership, NTT DATA will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its technology solutions portfolio, instantly expanding merchant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers and new card, digital and mobile payment methods.
Flexible Office Space Provider Secures £2.5m Investment to Accelerate Growth
Flexible office space provider, Canvas, has secured £2.5 million in debt finance from leading alternative finance provider, ThinCats, to accelerate growth and expand its property portfolio in strategic locations across London. Established in 2018 by founding partners, Yaron and Oren Rosenblum, Canvas focuses on sourcing and reviving buildings to...
FCA Concerned About Problem Behaviours Linked to Trading App Design
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned stock trading app operators to review design features, including those with game-like elements, which risk prompting consumers to take actions against their own interest. Features include sending frequent notifications with the latest market news and providing consumers with in-app points, badges and celebratory...
Mobiquity Vice President of Global Digital Banking Appointed as a Judge for the Banking Technology Awards
Peter-Jan Van De Venn, VP Global Digital Banking, Mobiquity – a digital transformation enabler – has been selected as a judge for the Banking Technology Awards 2022 as part of a panel assessing and acknowledging talent across the banking and fintech industry. The Banking Technology Awards honour the...
Against the Grain Theatre’s ‘MESSIAH/COMPLEX’ Receives OPERA America Digital Excellence Award
OPERA America announced Against the Grain Theatre’s “MESSIAH/COMPLEX” as the Noteworthy Projects winner in the first-ever Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera. The new award recognizes the “best work created for digital platforms by individual producers and organizations across the U.S. and Canada.” There are four categories which include Artistic Creation, Education/Enrichment Material, University/Conservatory Projects, and Noteworthy Projects. The 2022 winners were selected from over 100 submissions and only 14 finalists.
iBanFirst announces closing of acquisition of Cornhill, the UK-based FX provider
Global financial services provider, iBanFirst, announces today the closing of its acquisition of Cornhill, a UK-based FX provider. The announcement follows the authorisation of the acquisition by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The acquisition will help iBanFirst accelerate its international development in the UK. In the coming months, Cornhill’s clients...
