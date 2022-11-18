ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Healthline

What Is Internal Shingles?

Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
verywellmind.com

Shame and Guilt in OCD

Shame and guilt are two powerful emotions that can have a major impact on individuals' lives. If you live with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), you may be all too familiar with these feelings. Shame and guilt can fuel your OCD and make it harder to manage your condition. Shame is an...
WebMD

Eating Honey May Help People Manage Cholesterol, Blood Sugar

Nov. 22, 2022 – A new analysis from the University of Toronto shows that eating honey may help people manage high cholesterol or blood sugar levels. Honey’s health benefits are so powerful that its status as an added dietary sugar should perhaps be reconsidered, the researchers concluded. “The...
findingfarina.com

Blood Circulation Problems: How to Improve Blood Circulation

Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.
EverydayHealth.com

RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate

Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Medical News Today

High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity

Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Healthline

Can Vitamin Deficiency Cause Blepharitis?

Some research links blepharitis (inflammation of your eyelid) to not having enough vitamin D in your diet. Certain fatty acid supplements may help treat symptoms of blepharitis. Blepharitis is the medical name for an inflamed eyelid. It usually occurs when you have too much bacteria near the base of your...
verywellmind.com

Is Face Twitching a Symptom of Stress?

Unfortunately, stress is a normalized experience in our culture. From the hustle-mentality many have adopted as a way of meeting their basic needs to the lasting effects of the pandemic, individuals have grappled with adapting to the stress in their daily life. Unfortunately, stress doesn’t only impact one’s mental health—it...
dallasexpress.com

Study: Patients Recall Near-Death After CPR

A study led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine claims that one in five people who survive CPR is able to recall the experience despite being unconscious. After observing the near-death experiences of 567 men and women who were resuscitated between May 2017 and March 2020 in the United States and the United Kingdom, 20% experienced what the study calls “lucid death.”
Outsider.com

Little To No Health Risks Related To Eating Meat, Study Finds

A new study published in the scientific journal Nature claims that there are little to no health risks related to eating red meat. This study claims that earlier research linking beef and pork consumption with health issues is based on “weak evidence.” Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) published the study in October. It’s titled: “Health effects associated with consumption of unprocessed red meat: a Burden of Proof study.”
Healthline

What Causes Dry Eye Discharge?

It might seem surprising that having dry eye syndrome can actually lead to increased discharge in your eye. But how much is too much?. Dry eye is a common condition that affects the outer layers of the eye, called the ocular surface, and tear film. It happens when your tears don’t function properly or when you do not produce enough tears to nourish and moisturize your eyes.
earth.com

Potatoes are packed with health benefits

When people talk about healthy vegetables, potatoes are usually not on the list, since they have developed a reputation for causing weight gain and increasing the risk for type 2 diabetes. However, a new study led by Pennington Biomedical Research Center has argued that potatoes are in fact filled with key nutrients and packed with health benefits.
verywellmind.com

What to Do If Therapy Isn't Working

Many make the decision to go to therapy when they are desperate for relief from deep pain. It isn’t an easy task, so if you have taken the leap to get support, take a moment to honor this accomplishment. Therapy is a unique treatment. For many forms of clinical...
momcollective.com

Diabetes, I Hate You

Six years ago, our world changed by a simple finger prick. While we knew cold and flu season had been particularly brutal for us, what we didn’t know was that a string of (what seemed like) disparate symptoms would change the course of our future. If you’re not familiar,...

