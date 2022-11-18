Read full article on original website
Healthline
What Is Internal Shingles?
Shingles is a common, painful condition that typically causes blisters and rashes on the skin. However, shingles can become more than a skin problem when it affects other systems of the body. These complications of the disease are sometimes referred to as “internal shingles” or zoster sine herpete (ZSH).
verywellmind.com
Shame and Guilt in OCD
Shame and guilt are two powerful emotions that can have a major impact on individuals' lives. If you live with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), you may be all too familiar with these feelings. Shame and guilt can fuel your OCD and make it harder to manage your condition. Shame is an...
WebMD
Eating Honey May Help People Manage Cholesterol, Blood Sugar
Nov. 22, 2022 – A new analysis from the University of Toronto shows that eating honey may help people manage high cholesterol or blood sugar levels. Honey’s health benefits are so powerful that its status as an added dietary sugar should perhaps be reconsidered, the researchers concluded. “The...
findingfarina.com
Blood Circulation Problems: How to Improve Blood Circulation
Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.
An Ophthalmologist's Best Recommendations For Protecting Your Vision As You Age
To understand how your vision is affected as you age, we've enlisted Dr. James Kelly, a comprehensive ophthalmologist who specializes in refractive surgery.
The Factors That Put You At Risk For A Blood Clot In Your Arm
Blood clots in the arm can be dangerous. Here are the signs and symptoms to look out for, and how you can help prevent blood clots from developing.
EverydayHealth.com
RSV Is Hospitalizing Seniors at an Abnormally High Rate
Cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and other respiratory illnesses have been surging throughout the United States. While recent headlines have been focusing on how children infected with RSV have been filling hospitals to capacity, older adults are also being hospitalized at a rate that is unusually high compared with previous years.
Medical News Today
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Healthline
Can Vitamin Deficiency Cause Blepharitis?
Some research links blepharitis (inflammation of your eyelid) to not having enough vitamin D in your diet. Certain fatty acid supplements may help treat symptoms of blepharitis. Blepharitis is the medical name for an inflamed eyelid. It usually occurs when you have too much bacteria near the base of your...
verywellmind.com
Is Face Twitching a Symptom of Stress?
Unfortunately, stress is a normalized experience in our culture. From the hustle-mentality many have adopted as a way of meeting their basic needs to the lasting effects of the pandemic, individuals have grappled with adapting to the stress in their daily life. Unfortunately, stress doesn’t only impact one’s mental health—it...
dallasexpress.com
Study: Patients Recall Near-Death After CPR
A study led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine claims that one in five people who survive CPR is able to recall the experience despite being unconscious. After observing the near-death experiences of 567 men and women who were resuscitated between May 2017 and March 2020 in the United States and the United Kingdom, 20% experienced what the study calls “lucid death.”
Little To No Health Risks Related To Eating Meat, Study Finds
A new study published in the scientific journal Nature claims that there are little to no health risks related to eating red meat. This study claims that earlier research linking beef and pork consumption with health issues is based on “weak evidence.” Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) published the study in October. It’s titled: “Health effects associated with consumption of unprocessed red meat: a Burden of Proof study.”
Healthline
What Causes Dry Eye Discharge?
It might seem surprising that having dry eye syndrome can actually lead to increased discharge in your eye. But how much is too much?. Dry eye is a common condition that affects the outer layers of the eye, called the ocular surface, and tear film. It happens when your tears don’t function properly or when you do not produce enough tears to nourish and moisturize your eyes.
earth.com
Potatoes are packed with health benefits
When people talk about healthy vegetables, potatoes are usually not on the list, since they have developed a reputation for causing weight gain and increasing the risk for type 2 diabetes. However, a new study led by Pennington Biomedical Research Center has argued that potatoes are in fact filled with key nutrients and packed with health benefits.
verywellmind.com
What to Do If Therapy Isn't Working
Many make the decision to go to therapy when they are desperate for relief from deep pain. It isn’t an easy task, so if you have taken the leap to get support, take a moment to honor this accomplishment. Therapy is a unique treatment. For many forms of clinical...
Why You Might Have Two Periods In One Month
Whether you call it Aunt Flo or your monthly visitor, you expect your period to show up once a month. Discover why you might have two periods in one month.
How To Easily Relieve Bladder Pressure
Bladder pressure is an intense pain in the abdominal region with an increased urge to urinate more frequently. Here's what you can do to easily relieve it.
What Are Chigger Bites And How Do You Treat Them?
Along with summertime fun comes a host of different kinds of obnoxious bug bites. Discover what chigger bites are, and what the best methods are to treat them.
momcollective.com
Diabetes, I Hate You
Six years ago, our world changed by a simple finger prick. While we knew cold and flu season had been particularly brutal for us, what we didn’t know was that a string of (what seemed like) disparate symptoms would change the course of our future. If you’re not familiar,...
