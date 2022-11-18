ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 22, suspected of stabbing brother in kitchen

By Christy Simeral
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old man is suspected of stabbing his older brother early Friday in San Diego’s Linda Vista neighborhood, authorities said.

Around 1:45 a.m., the 24-year-old victim was in his kitchen in the 6800 block of Rico Court when his brother walked in and stabbed him in the shoulder, San Diego police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police arrested the suspect, Nuradin Jama, a short time later.

Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

