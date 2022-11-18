Providing a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community has become a 19-year tradition of Jimmy Zisovski, owner of Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes in Brockport. Over the past nearly 20 years, thousands of hot turkey dinners have been provided to the community free of charge on Thanksgiving. Last year, Jimmy Z partnered his efforts and care for the community with Jubilee Christian Church. Both had the same goal – to bless more families who are alone or unable to enjoy their own Thanksgiving meal. Clarkson’s Ridgecrest Turkey Farm provides all the turkeys for this community outreach. Donations from other area farmers and residents contribute to the “fixings.” Jimmy Z’s does the cooking and Jubilee Church provides a warm venue and the staff to serve and love on the community.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO