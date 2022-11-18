ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Remembering a beloved Rochester poet, activist

Rochester, N.Y. — A sad ending in the search for a missing 93-year-old man in Rochester. The initial report came in Friday night, when the man hadn't returned to his home all day. Saturday afternoon, he was found in his car on Chili Avenue, suffering from what appeared to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester remembers local civil rights activist

Rochester, N.Y. — Civil, voting, and human rights activist, Dona Belen Colon who passed away November 12, had calling hours at St. Michael's Church on Saturday. Colon was part of the historic struggle for voting rights and equality, working with John R. Lewis in securing passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act which removed language barriers to registration and voting for U.S. Hispanic citizens.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

Conor Reynolds ousted as Police Accountability Board head

The Police Accountability Board removed Reynolds late Thursday and authorized a search for his replacement. Conor Dwyer Reynolds has been removed as executive director of the Police Accountability Board, ending a six-month-long saga that has upended daily life at the nascent city agency and been the source of ridicule for its critics. The move came in a three hour closed-door meeting of the Police...
iheart.com

Bello Vetoes "Crescent Map"

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has vetoed the "Crescent" redistricting map approved by the Monroe County Legislature. Bello says he had no choice except to veto the law, because in his view it packs minority voters into districts with White voters, diluting the Black vote rather than expanding minority representation.
News 8 WROC

Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
WEBSTER, NY
iheart.com

ROC Holiday Village

ROC Holiday Village is Rochester, New York’s favorite, magical winter festival! Delighting people of all ages, Roc Holiday Village 2022 will present 16 days of enchanting festivities on varying dates from December 2 to December 23. The downtown festival features outdoor seating and fire pits, free ice skating and...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Community Thanksgiving Dinner tradition continues

Providing a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community has become a 19-year tradition of Jimmy Zisovski, owner of Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes in Brockport. Over the past nearly 20 years, thousands of hot turkey dinners have been provided to the community free of charge on Thanksgiving. Last year, Jimmy Z partnered his efforts and care for the community with Jubilee Christian Church. Both had the same goal – to bless more families who are alone or unable to enjoy their own Thanksgiving meal. Clarkson’s Ridgecrest Turkey Farm provides all the turkeys for this community outreach. Donations from other area farmers and residents contribute to the “fixings.” Jimmy Z’s does the cooking and Jubilee Church provides a warm venue and the staff to serve and love on the community.
BROCKPORT, NY
CITY News

Bello rejects Monroe County Legislature's redistricting plan

The veto was expected and will likely spark a lawsuit by the plan's supporters. County Executive Adam Bello has delivered his expected veto of legislation establishing new districts for the Monroe County Legislature. Bello’s veto sets the stage for a likely legal battle. Supporters of the map previously said they’d sue and file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice in the event of the veto. “As I have made...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
foodmanufacturing.com

Sweeteners Plus Announces New Name

LAKEVILLE, N.Y. — Sweeteners Plus Inc. has renamed as ingredients PLUS to reflect growing from a regional provider of a core number of sweetening products to a national processor and distributor of liquid and dry ingredients for all sizes of food and beverage makers, as well as non-food industries like pharmaceuticals.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of WNY Snowstorm

Who’s ready for snow? While it’s not set to hit us too bad here in Rochester (if any), Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public yesterday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that’s expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The following counties are affected; Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Animal Rights Rochester protest outside Wegmans

Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested outside of Wegmans on East Avenue on Sunday. The protest was to oppose Plainville farm, Wegman’s supplier. Just a month earlier, PETA, another animal activist group, was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists say with...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy