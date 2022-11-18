Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Remembering a beloved Rochester poet, activist
Rochester, N.Y. — A sad ending in the search for a missing 93-year-old man in Rochester. The initial report came in Friday night, when the man hadn't returned to his home all day. Saturday afternoon, he was found in his car on Chili Avenue, suffering from what appeared to...
13 WHAM
Rochester remembers local civil rights activist
Rochester, N.Y. — Civil, voting, and human rights activist, Dona Belen Colon who passed away November 12, had calling hours at St. Michael's Church on Saturday. Colon was part of the historic struggle for voting rights and equality, working with John R. Lewis in securing passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act which removed language barriers to registration and voting for U.S. Hispanic citizens.
A firsthand look at what Rochester donations are doing for Ukrainians
As more cities in Eastern Ukraine are liberated, shipments from RocMaidan can reach families who’ve lost everything after living under Russian rule for months.
Conor Reynolds ousted as Police Accountability Board head
The Police Accountability Board removed Reynolds late Thursday and authorized a search for his replacement. Conor Dwyer Reynolds has been removed as executive director of the Police Accountability Board, ending a six-month-long saga that has upended daily life at the nascent city agency and been the source of ridicule for its critics. The move came in a three hour closed-door meeting of the Police...
iheart.com
Bello Vetoes "Crescent Map"
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has vetoed the "Crescent" redistricting map approved by the Monroe County Legislature. Bello says he had no choice except to veto the law, because in his view it packs minority voters into districts with White voters, diluting the Black vote rather than expanding minority representation.
Rochester Police Accountability Board terminates executive director after member vote
Despite the pleas from staff, a majority of the board agreed to fire Reynolds and begin the search for a permanent Executive Director.
‘Communities not Cages’ rallies held in Rochester, across the state
In total, seven rallies took place across the state, aiming to urge Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature to pass the package in 2023.
Lottery TAKE 5 Top-Prize ticket sold in Webster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York Lottery announced Sunday morning one of the November 19 TAKE 5 drawing winning tickets was sold at Wegmans in Webster on Holt Road. The winning prize ticket sold in Webster is worth $6,444. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. The drawing is […]
iheart.com
ROC Holiday Village
ROC Holiday Village is Rochester, New York’s favorite, magical winter festival! Delighting people of all ages, Roc Holiday Village 2022 will present 16 days of enchanting festivities on varying dates from December 2 to December 23. The downtown festival features outdoor seating and fire pits, free ice skating and...
westsidenewsny.com
Community Thanksgiving Dinner tradition continues
Providing a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community has become a 19-year tradition of Jimmy Zisovski, owner of Jimmy Z’s Plates & Shakes in Brockport. Over the past nearly 20 years, thousands of hot turkey dinners have been provided to the community free of charge on Thanksgiving. Last year, Jimmy Z partnered his efforts and care for the community with Jubilee Christian Church. Both had the same goal – to bless more families who are alone or unable to enjoy their own Thanksgiving meal. Clarkson’s Ridgecrest Turkey Farm provides all the turkeys for this community outreach. Donations from other area farmers and residents contribute to the “fixings.” Jimmy Z’s does the cooking and Jubilee Church provides a warm venue and the staff to serve and love on the community.
Bello rejects Monroe County Legislature's redistricting plan
The veto was expected and will likely spark a lawsuit by the plan's supporters. County Executive Adam Bello has delivered his expected veto of legislation establishing new districts for the Monroe County Legislature. Bello’s veto sets the stage for a likely legal battle. Supporters of the map previously said they’d sue and file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice in the event of the veto. “As I have made...
wxxinews.org
Former University of Rochester President Joel Seligman on his career and his new book
Former University of Rochester President Joel Seligman has written a new book. "12 Great Years" outlines his work and achievements at the university, and addresses the situation in the thirteenth year that ended his career. Seligman is our guest for the hour. Joel Seligman, former president of the University of...
Rochester, November 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bennett School of Innovative Technology football team will have a game with Mcquaid Jesuit Senior High School on November 21, 2022, 15:00:00. 2022 NYSPHSAA Section V vs VI Class AA Football Regionals.
Fattey Beer Co. opens in Rochester’s Neighborhood of Play
The beer joint sells beer from across the state, and the world.
foodmanufacturing.com
Sweeteners Plus Announces New Name
LAKEVILLE, N.Y. — Sweeteners Plus Inc. has renamed as ingredients PLUS to reflect growing from a regional provider of a core number of sweetening products to a national processor and distributor of liquid and dry ingredients for all sizes of food and beverage makers, as well as non-food industries like pharmaceuticals.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Declares State of Emergency Ahead of WNY Snowstorm
Who’s ready for snow? While it’s not set to hit us too bad here in Rochester (if any), Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public yesterday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that’s expected to dump feet of snow on some parts of Western New York. The following counties are affected; Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming counties.
Packed house in Irondequoit as St. Thomas school redevelopment discussed
The Town of Irondequoit told News 8 they have not received an application for rezoning the area yet, and would not comment further on the matter.
Sad letter to Santa has Newark family asking schools to do more about bullying
Carney says since 3rd grade, her 11-year granddaughter Kaitlin Brewster has been subjected to all kinds of bullying in the classroom.
13 WHAM
Animal Rights Rochester protest outside Wegmans
Rochester, N.Y. — Animal Rights Rochester protested outside of Wegmans on East Avenue on Sunday. The protest was to oppose Plainville farm, Wegman’s supplier. Just a month earlier, PETA, another animal activist group, was at the same Wegmans also protesting Plainville farm. The animal rights activists say with...
