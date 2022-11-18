Read full article on original website
Lepine Lepine
2d ago
My hat is off to thg these people that rescued him. They saved his life and they are heroes
WCAX
1 dead in explosion at Newfane home
If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
wwnytv.com
Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting
TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
WCAX
Missing North Country woman found safe
BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
A Vermont 11-year-old boy opens up on his battle again Type One Diabetes
With November being American Diabetes Month, students at Champlain College paired up with the UVM Children’s Hospital for a good cause. The college’s eSports team held a 48-hour gaming livestream last week to raise money for the hospital. According to his mom, Briggs Page has always been fascinated with the world of gaming. “I don’t […]
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
suncommunitynews.com
Ellenburg woman accused of felony welfare fraud
ELLENBURG | An Ellenburg woman has been arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Franklin County Department of Social Services after she allegedly fraudulently filed for several thousand dollars in benefits she wasn’t entitled to. New York State Police troopers arrested Lacey A. Sunderland, 27, Nov. 14 on charges...
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur man allegedly assaulted police officers during arrest
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of attacking two police officers during his arrest. Village police said Shannon Boprey was being taken into custody on November 3 when he elbowed one officer and the face and struck another in the back of the head. The...
beckersasc.com
3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks
Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
Take Magical Trip on Only Lantern Lit Sleigh Ride Thru Snowy Adirondack Mountains
Experience the beauty of nature in winter on the only lantern-lit sleigh ride through the snowy Adirondack Mountains. Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat, the oldest lodge in the 6 million-acre Adirondack Park, partners with a local farm to offer lantern-lit sleigh rides every winter. Glide over trails and the shores of Lake Clear, as kerosene lanterns light the way.
Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’
Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Church Street in March 2017. His lawyer alleges the Vermont Attorney General’s Office improperly contacted a potential witness. The attorney general’s office calls the allegation “meritless.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh snow emergency parking rules change
Plattsburgh city councilors have approved changing parking requirements during snow emergencies. On-street parking in Plattsburgh during snowstorms will be now be restricted until snow emergency lights stop flashing. Previously, parking was restricted from midnight until 6 a.m. Mayor Chris Rosenquest explained that crews need the additional time to clean the...
mynbc5.com
Police: Keeseville man arrested for attempted armed robbery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after being charged with attempted armed robbery over the weekend. The Plattsburgh Police Department said 35-year-old John Munson tried to rob Premier Vapors in Plattsburgh around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. during the incident, Munson allegedly demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a handgun before leaving.
wamc.org
Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule
The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
WCAX
Man spotted with weapons at University Mall purchased them there, police say
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man spotted carrying weapons at the University Mall in South Burlington legally purchased those items in a store there. Tuesday, police asked the public for help identifying the man seen with two swords and a handgun in the mall parking lot. Security...
wwnytv.com
2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
suncommunitynews.com
Keeseville man jailed following traffic stop
Matthew J. Neer jailed after being found in possession of heroin and cocaine. AUSABLE | A local man is behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a felony-level drug bust. On Nov. 13, New York State Police troopers spotted Matthew J. Neer traveling on Route 9 at about...
I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.
When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
travel50states.com
The Hills Are Alive in Vermont
*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
