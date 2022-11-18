ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, NY

Comments / 2

Lepine Lepine
2d ago

My hat is off to thg these people that rescued him. They saved his life and they are heroes

Reply
5
Related
WCAX

1 dead in explosion at Newfane home

If you’re sipping a local craft brew in between ski runs this winter, who is getting it to the resort?. The Burlington City Council is taking steps to protect firefighters and the community from hazardous buildings following a fire in an abandoned property earlier this year.
BURLINGTON, VT
wwnytv.com

Police: Brasher Falls man fled after being confronted about shoplifting

TOWN OF MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man is accused of stealing nearly $1,100 worth of merchandise from Walmart and fleeing the scene when confronted about it. State police arrested 27-year-old Jordon R. King on Wednesday for fourth-degree grand larceny. According to troopers, King stole merchandise valued...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Missing North Country woman found safe

BANGOR, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York State Police say a missing North Country woman was found safe. Earlier Tuesday, troopers asked the public for help finding Ariel Jewtraw, 20, who left her home in Bangor at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on foot. She was reported missing Monday evening. Police later...
BANGOR, NY
KISS 104.1

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Ellenburg woman accused of felony welfare fraud

ELLENBURG | An Ellenburg woman has been arrested following a lengthy investigation by the Franklin County Department of Social Services after she allegedly fraudulently filed for several thousand dollars in benefits she wasn’t entitled to. New York State Police troopers arrested Lacey A. Sunderland, 27, Nov. 14 on charges...
ELLENBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Gouverneur man allegedly assaulted police officers during arrest

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A 32-year-old Gouverneur man is accused of attacking two police officers during his arrest. Village police said Shannon Boprey was being taken into custody on November 3 when he elbowed one officer and the face and struck another in the back of the head. The...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
beckersasc.com

3 major gastroenterology moves in 2 weeks

Here are three gastroenterology moves Becker's has reported on since Nov. 4:. 1. Gastroenterology Associates of Plattsburgh (N.Y.) will close its doors Nov. 28, as its practice will become part of the University of Vermont Health Network based in Burlington. 2. One GI has expanded its Ohio presence through a...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. When owners and married couple Charles Reeves and Holly Cluse announced in October that they would close between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the online tributes began to pour in.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’

Louis Fortier is accused of stabbing and killing Richard Medina on Church Street in March 2017. His lawyer alleges the Vermont Attorney General’s Office improperly contacted a potential witness. The attorney general’s office calls the allegation “meritless.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Defense for accused murderer in Burlington wants AG’s office thrown off case over ‘unethical conduct’.
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Plattsburgh snow emergency parking rules change

Plattsburgh city councilors have approved changing parking requirements during snow emergencies. On-street parking in Plattsburgh during snowstorms will be now be restricted until snow emergency lights stop flashing. Previously, parking was restricted from midnight until 6 a.m. Mayor Chris Rosenquest explained that crews need the additional time to clean the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Police: Keeseville man arrested for attempted armed robbery

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Keeseville man is behind bars after being charged with attempted armed robbery over the weekend. The Plattsburgh Police Department said 35-year-old John Munson tried to rob Premier Vapors in Plattsburgh around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. during the incident, Munson allegedly demanded money and displayed what appeared to be a handgun before leaving.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wamc.org

Plattsburgh adjusts holiday week waste pickup schedule

The city of Plattsburgh is changing its trash collection schedule during the Thanksgiving holiday week. The Department of Public Works will not pick up trash on Thursday, November 24th or Friday, November 25th. Those pickups will instead be done earlier in the week on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wednesday’s collection will...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
wwnytv.com

2 charged with drug possession following traffic stop

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people from Ogdensburg face drug possession charges after authorities pulled their vehicle over. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on New York Avenue in Ogdensburg on Tuesday that 31-year-old Brooke Benjamin and 33-year-old Joshua Gilbert were in. Deputies...
OGDENSBURG, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Keeseville man jailed following traffic stop

Matthew J. Neer jailed after being found in possession of heroin and cocaine. AUSABLE | A local man is behind bars after a routine traffic stop turned into a felony-level drug bust. On Nov. 13, New York State Police troopers spotted Matthew J. Neer traveling on Route 9 at about...
KEESEVILLE, NY
Time Out New York

I took the new, 8-hour Amtrak train to Burlington, Vermont. Here’s why it was worth it.

When Amtrak announced it’d be adding Burlington, Vermont to its recently reborn Ethan Allen Express, a whole new weekend getaway was unlocked. As a New Yorker without a car, leaving the city can be tricky. We are either beholden to train schedules and their routes or temperamental rental car prices. The Ethan Allen Express takes about eight hours to make its way from NYC’s Penn Station/Moynihan Train Hall to Burlington, Vermont. The long trip is certainly a trade-off for not renting a car (it’s about six hours via car), but I’ve found it was worth the ride. Thanks to the new addition, I was able to spend a little more than 24 hours in a new place and experience the best of Vermont’s most cosmopolitan city.
BURLINGTON, VT
travel50states.com

The Hills Are Alive in Vermont

*Disclaimer: Some of the links in this post may point to amazon affiliate products. Visiting Vermont has been on my to do list for many years, and it did NOT disappoint! It looked just the way I imagined it would in Autumn. There were quaint small towns, rolling hills with picturesque farms, and beautiful orange, yellow, and red treetops in every direction. In planning this east coast trip with my family, I wanted to experience the essence of the state. It ended up being the favorite state of my youngest son, out of the 13 states we visited over a 3 week trip!
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy