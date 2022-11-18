ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Outsider.com

Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US

In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census

Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Washington ends commercial net pen fish farming in state waters

Washington state's Department of Natural Resources will ban commercial net pen fish farming in Washington waters, following an executive order announced Friday. “As we’ve seen too clearly here in Washington, there is no way to safely farm finfish in open sea net pens without jeopardizing our struggling native salmon,” said Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz in a statement.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt

A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
WASHINGTON STATE
mediafeed.org

Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs

With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXRO.com

Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm

A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
BUFFALO, NY
KUOW

New regulations to push WA homes away from fossil fuels in 2023

In an effort to meet the state’s climate goals, new regulations will push home construction in Washington toward all-electric heating and away from natural gas. Proponents of the change, which takes effect in July 2023, say it will also have public health benefits. The regulations require new homes to...
WASHINGTON STATE
beachconnection.net

Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast

(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
WASHINGTON STATE
vincennespbs.org

Police urge reporting drug activity following rescue

Washington Police say fast action by law enforcement and emergency personnel saved a life. On Wednesday night at 11:25-pm, Police were the first to arrive at a Washington home where CPR was reported in progress on an unnamed person who is 35 -years-old. They say the person would have died...
WASHINGTON STATE

