WSP Planning 'High Visibility Enforcement' Patrols on Washington Highways
The Washington State Patrol is partnering with allied agencies across the state in efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols throughout November and December. The first of four HiVE patrols is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. The patrols will occur in...
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
One Adorable Tiny Town in Washington State Does Its Own Census
Can You Name One Of The Smallest Towns In Washington State?. I've often talked about growing up on the Grande Ronde River at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade near Clarkston Washington. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763. By Dsdugan at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3054763.
knkx.org
Washington ends commercial net pen fish farming in state waters
Washington state's Department of Natural Resources will ban commercial net pen fish farming in Washington waters, following an executive order announced Friday. “As we’ve seen too clearly here in Washington, there is no way to safely farm finfish in open sea net pens without jeopardizing our struggling native salmon,” said Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz in a statement.
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Commission Strikes Down Recreational Spring Bear Hunt
A controversial hunt was struck down Friday, ending a yearlong back-and-forth. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 to "not approve recreational hunting of black bears in the spring." Commissioners voting "yes" were Tim Ragen, Lorna Smith, John Lehmkuhl, Barbara Baker and Melanie Rowland. Kim Thorburn, James...
Department of Natural Resources fighting ‘uncommon amount of fires’
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources said Friday that it has responded to “an uncommon amount of fires in Western Washington” over the past 72 hours. The department said the fires have been driven by dry east winds, which are expected to diminish in the next two days, with rainfall expected by Monday.
mediafeed.org
Washington state first-time buyer’s assistance programs
With its abundance of forests, mountains, and water, Washington is an incredibly beautiful state. It’s also a great place to work: The booming tech scene has created numerous job opportunities. It’s no wonder then that so many people, including first-time buyers, are looking to purchase a home in the Evergreen State.
WA sees higher voter turnout but a drop east of the Cascades
A lot of factors go into election victories – from a candidate’s story to the money spent to promote a vision. But in the end, election results come down to the math of turnout: who voted and who didn’t. Case in point: Washington’s 2022 midterm elections, which...
Common chemical in tires caused mass Coho salmon deaths in Puget Sound, scientists say
SEATTLE — Since the early 1990s, scientists up and down the West coast have known about a mysterious killer lurking in the waters of urban creeks wiping out populations of Coho salmon. THE PROBLEM. While it is natural to see dead Coho salmon in urban creeks, they are supposed...
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on flipping SW WA’s District 3 blue
The eyes of the nation were on Washington state's third congressional district, as Republicans looked to regain control of the House. But while the GOP ultimately recouped power, it wasn't because of the southwest Washington election.
KXRO.com
Two local residents among 116th WSP Trooper Basic Training class
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) added 44 newly commissioned troopers to its ranks this week during the 116th Trooper Basic Training (TBTC) graduation ceremony held at the Capitol Rotunda. This graduation included two local residents. Viely Chum of Westport and Kyle Schaar of McCleary were part of the graduation. The...
q13fox.com
NY governor requests federal emergency declaration after historic snowstorm
A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm that's underway in western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, will begin to wind down on Sunday and Monday after dropping several feet of snow across the region. Bands of heavy snow off lakes Erie and Ontario have been producing snowfall...
The Legal Lowdown on Warming Up Your Car in Washington State
Is It Legal In Washington State To Let Your Car Idle In Winter?. If you've ever lived in a cold climate, you know the drill: get in your car, turn on the engine, and wait a few minutes for the heat to kick in. But is this legal? More importantly, is it safe?
Chronicle
New Washington Agency Seeks to End Practice of Police Investigating Themselves
OLYMPIA — A small cadre of officials from the state's newest agency traveled last month from Olympia to Spokane, where they explained how they intend to erase the "thin blue line" from Washington police use-of-force investigations. Leading the group was Roger Rogoff, an even-spoken former judge and prosecutor recently...
KUOW
New regulations to push WA homes away from fossil fuels in 2023
In an effort to meet the state’s climate goals, new regulations will push home construction in Washington toward all-electric heating and away from natural gas. Proponents of the change, which takes effect in July 2023, say it will also have public health benefits. The regulations require new homes to...
Controversial legislative race in Washington state still too close to call
CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — The race for Washington state's 10th Legislative District is still too close to call, and one candidate says if he loses, his opponent should resign. The campaign website for Democrat Clyde Shavers celebrates his years in the U.S. Navy. However, claims about his military and employment history led his own father to raise concerns.
beachconnection.net
Get Ready for Wild(ish?) King Tides on Oregon Coast, Washington Coast
(Newport, Oregon) – Every year, the highest high tides of the year occur in winter, three times between November and January. They're a product of the sun and moon aligning together to pull on the tides, creating higher-than-normal tidal events. They're actually known as perigean spring tides, a term that meteorologists prefer but scientists studying the effects of tides on land have come to use the term “king tides.” (Above: Cape Disappointment, Wash., photo courtesy Marie Marshall / Oregon King Tides)
Can Washington Be Buried with Lake Effect Snow Like New York?
Washington State might get some more snow next Tuesday, but nothing compared to the crazy amount of snow they are getting right now in New York. Is it possible for Washington to suffer a lake effect snowstorm like New York is going through this weekend?. How Much Snow is Forecast...
vincennespbs.org
Police urge reporting drug activity following rescue
Washington Police say fast action by law enforcement and emergency personnel saved a life. On Wednesday night at 11:25-pm, Police were the first to arrive at a Washington home where CPR was reported in progress on an unnamed person who is 35 -years-old. They say the person would have died...
The Most Courageous Woman to Ever Live in the PNW Has a Bridge Named After Her in Wallula
As you approach the junction of Highway 12 and Highway 730 there is a park and an abandoned bridge named in memory of Marie “Madame” Dorion. Who was Marie Dorion and why is there a park named after her in Wallula Gap?. Marie Dorion was one of the...
