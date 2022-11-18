ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Riley voices regrets over leaving Oklahoma

Former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley admitted he should have done things differently in the way he left the Sooners for USC. Lincoln Riley is a few wins away from putting USC in the College Football Playoff in his first season in Los Angeles. But with the one-year anniversary of his departure from Oklahoma coming up, he’s also introspective about the way it all went down.
Chiefs fans take over SoFi Stadium in embarrassing moment for Chargers (Video)

SoFi Stadium was filled with Kansas City Chiefs fans for the Los Angeles Chargers home game on Sunday Night Football. Prior to Week 11, it was revealed that the Sunday Night Football game would be changed. In place of the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game, NBC had the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the rival Kansas City Chiefs. This game was an opportunity for the Chargers to gain ground on the Chiefs in the AFC West standings, especially with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders well out of the picture.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes clap back with thrilling win over Chargers: Best memes and tweets

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce led the Kansas City Chiefs to yet another huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Whenever the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers meet in primetime, the games are an entertaining watch. Even though the Chargers looked as though they were heading to a shocking win over the Chiefs, they made the mistake of leaving too much time on the clock for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Debating if the Pittsburgh Pirates Should Pursue Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger was recently non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, but is he a free agent the Pittsburgh Pirates should pursue?. The Los Angeles Dodgers made headlining news at the non-tender deadline, non-tendering former MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was projected to make $18 million in arbitration this winter, and that’s a massive overpay even the Dodgers can’t afford to take on, especially given how Bellinger performed the last few seasons. While Bellinger might fit almost every single team, should the Pittsburgh Pirates consider pursuing him?
This Tony Gonsolin trade could get Dodgers necessary rotation upgrade

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation, as currently constructed, isn’t strong enough to win a World Series. It’s strong enough to thoroughly dominate the regular season, given the likelihood of an additional Tyler Anderson type joining the fray with a moderate ceiling. But without a high-ceiling alternative to Walker Buehler, it’s unlikely the Dodgers can win a ring without a mega-super-ultra bullpen. The type of bullpen you read about in urban legends, but don’t believe actually exists.
