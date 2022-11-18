ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AL

Deputy’s actions ‘justified’ in Lawrence County shooting death

By Kait Newsum
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The actions that a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy took on August 6, 2022, that led to one man’s death were “justified,” according to a press release.

Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced on Friday that the unnamed deputy’s actions were justified by a grand jury, adding that “no further proceedings or investigation was necessary.”

According to the sheriff’s office, that deputy had tried to pull over a Ford F-150 for a simple traffic violation near the intersection of County Roads 217 and 214  around 9:15 that Saturday night.

Authorities said the truck was driving down the center of the road.

Instead of stopping, the driver began throwing numerous objects out of the truck – including nails and bottles – in an attempt to disable the pursuing deputy’s vehicle, the report said. The deputy’s vehicle sustained a broken windshield and damaged tires.

The truck eventually drove down a steep bank on County Road 222, with the report saying the truck “was not able to exit the ravine.

(Lawrence Co. Sheriff's Office)
(Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The driver, identified as Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, got out. Authorities at the time said Hutto pointed what the deputy believed to be a black pistol at the deputy.

The deputy then opened fire – hitting Hutto in his side.

Hutto reportedly fell down next to the truck and the deputy requested medical aid. Hutto died from his wounds. An autopsy would later detail a gunshot wound to Hutto’s left arm that went through his chest.

The sheriff’s office later learned that Hutto had pointed a flare gun at the deputy that was loaded with a modified 12-gauge shotgun shell. It had been painted black.

The deputy was put on paid administrative leave, following the incident. Sheriff Max Sanders turned over the investigation to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

That investigation showed that the deputy was interviewed, with his narrative matching up with what his body camera footage showed along with police radio communications of the incident.

DA Jett confirmed that the deputy has been allowed to resume the full duties of his job.

You can read the full press release from the District Attorney’s Office here.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

