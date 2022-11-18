ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State Warriors Have The Best Lineup In The NBA But Are Still Losing Games

By Aaron Abhishek
 2 days ago

The starting five have been outscoring their opponents by 21 points every 100 possessions.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Defending champions Golden State Warriors are in a place they don't want to be. Their 2022-23 run so far has been inconsistent at best, and the 6-9 record is proof of their forgettable start.

While they have looked solid on paper, the Warriors have been impressive only in patches, with Stephen Curry doing a bulk of their scoring. In what comes as a stat that's reassuring and alarming in equal parts, Golden State still has the best lineup in the league.

The results, however, have not gone their way. The starting five of Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney have been outscoring their opponents by 21 points every 100 possessions.

Still the best lineup in the entire NBA.

Outscoring opponents by 21 points every 100 possessions.

A quick look at the comments sections provides valuable insight as to why the results haven't really gone the Warriors' way. Curry has still been the offensive powerhouse averaging 32.8 points per game , while Thompson (15.1), Wiggins (18.0), and Jordan Poole (16.1) have been lagging behind.

Stephen Curry Sheds Light On The Warriors Campaign: "It's Been A Struggle."

Speaking to the media after the Warriors' 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns , Curry was dismayed at the run they have had after the team's offense and defense just looked non-existent.

The defeat dampened Curry's stellar night that saw him explode for 50 points, but wasn't enough to get Golden State across the line. At the time of writing, he averages 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists so far this season.

Per ABC30 , Curry outlined that he was ready to help the side with whatever he could do to get them out of the rut they were in. On the other end, coach Steve Kerr demanded for more commitment from his players .

"It's a struggle right now, keeping it real. We have to understand that it's going to be really hard to dig yourself out of the situation that we're in because there are a lot of issues."

The Warriors play the New York Knicks at home next and then take on the Houston Rockets in an away game.

