U.S. Senators Schatz and Murkowski lead bipartisan National Native American Heritage Month resolution

News Release

U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chairman of the Committee, led passage of a Senate Resolution recognizing November 2022 as National Native American Heritage Month .

“In November we celebrate Native American Heritage Month to recognize American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian peoples and their unique cultures and contributions,” said Chairman Schatz. “I am honored to lead this year’s Senate resolution with Vice Chairman Murkowski and remain committed to upholding the federal trust responsibility and strengthening self-determination for Native communities across the country.”

“During National Native American Heritage Month, we celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of Alaska Natives, American Indians and Native Hawaiians, and we acknowledge the many contributions of Indigenous peoples to our nation. And as we do so, we must also take time to reflect on our responsibilities to Native people and rededicate ourselves as elected leaders to improving the economic and social health of Native communities everywhere,” said Vice Chairman Murkowski.

Senators Baldwin (D-Wis.), Bennet (D-Colo.), Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Booker (D-N.J.), Cantwell (D-Wash.), Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Daines (R-Mont.), Duckworth (D-Ill.), Heinrich (D-N.M.), Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), Hoeven (D-N.D.), Inhofe (R-Okla.), Kaine (D-Va.), King (I-Maine), Lankford (R-Okla.), Luján (D-N.M.), Lummis (R-Wyo.), Markey (D-Mass.), Merkley (D-Ore.), Moran (R-Kan.), Murray (D-Wash.), Padilla (D-Calif.), Rosen (D-Nev.), Rounds (R-S.D.), Shaheen (D-N.H.), Sinema (D-Ariz.), Smith (D-Minn.), Tester (D-Mont.), Warren (D-Mass.), Wyden (D-Ore.), Cramer (R-N.D.), and Sullivan (R-Alaska) joined the resolution as original co-sponsors.

