Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet

BERWICK, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO