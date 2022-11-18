Read full article on original website
Woman charged after stabbing in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman has been charged after an early morning stabbing in Scranton. It happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the 800 block of South Main Avenue. What started out as a verbal argument turned physical when McMorris stabbed the man in the shoulder. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Man allegedly shoots guns into air, threatens to kill woman
Unityville, Pa. — The sound of gunshots in the night led a man to call police to a Jordan Township home on Nov. 16. State police at Montoursville say they found that Nathan Allen Minier, 43, of Unityville, shot rounds into the air with a firearm in an alleged attempt to threaten a woman. The incident happened at the 600 block of Hall Road. The witness told Trooper Logan Womelsdorf...
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
WOLF
State Police search for armed robbery suspect out of Lycoming County
HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — State Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery in Lycoming County. According to officials, around 7:25 AM Friday, the CITGO on North Main Street in Hughesville was held up at gunpoint. State Police...
skooknews.com
Minersville Man Wanted After Failing to Appear to Serve Prison Sentence
Schuylkill County Detectives are seeking a Minersville man who failed to show up for his prison sentence. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate Victor Manuel Moulier, 45, of Minersville. Moulier, is described as a White Hispanic male,...
Flames destroy barn in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday night. The fire started around 10 p.m. at the place along Valley View Drive in Newton Township near Clarks Summit. Officials say no one was hurt and there were no animals inside. The cause of that fire...
People ‘chased by fire’ that consumed Scranton Triplex
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several people were chased by a fire on Scranton’s West Side. Eyewitness News checked out the fire scene Sunday on the 14-hundred block of Washburn street. Acting Chief Roger Rogalewicz tells Eyewitness News the fire broke out overnight around 12:30 a.m. on the one end of a triplex. The fire […]
Two men facing charges for threats
Berwick, Pa. — Two men threatened a driver and his passengers, including a 12-year-old child, with a baseball bat and a gun, police say. Michael Jose Sanchez Jr., 44, and Thomas Gary Lawson, 36, are now accused of making terroristic threats during the incident on Nov. 12 in Berwick. The driver called police after the confrontation and told them he had been driving with a woman and her son in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
skooknews.com
Drunk Driver Charged After Causing 5 Crashes on Route 309 in Schuylkill County
A New Ringgold man is facing numerous charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing 5 crashes on Route 309 in August. According to West Penn Township Police, on August 17th, 2022, Township Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash with roll over on West Penn Pike in West Penn Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottsville man found shot inside vehicle in Reading dies at hospital
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2022. Inside the vehicle they found victim David Anderson, 37, from Pottsville, with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the Reading Hospital where he died of his injuries. Police believe...
Berwick man busted for allegedly selling drugs
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was arrested for selling heroin and fentanyl to a confidential informant using Facebook messenger. Perry Daniel Harmon, 31, allegedly sold the CI bundles of drugs twice in September, with police keeping surveillance on Harmon’s Pearl Street home while the deals were made inside. Harmon was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and two counts of criminal use of a cell phone. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 10:15 a.m. in front of District Judge Richard Cashman. Docket sheet
Man found guilty of burning down motorcycle club sentenced
Williamsport, Pa. — An Old Lycoming man found guilty of intentionally burning down a motorcycle club was sentenced this week. Damon Lee Millington will spend a minimum of 15 years in prison for the conviction with the possibility of maxing out at 30 years. He will be eligible for parole after 15 years. Related reading: Jurors decide fate of Road Knight Motorcycle Club arsonist ...
Northampton County Home Burglarized, Police Say
Police are seeking clues on a Wednesday evening home invasion in Northampton County. The burglary occurred on the 1700 block of Hawthorne Rd. in Lower Saucon Township shortly before 5:55 p.m., local police said. The back glass door was broken before the home was entered and items were stolen from...
Police: Man was allegedly high when he crashed car with child inside
Muncy, Pa. — A Turbotville man who crashed his car last summer was allegedly high on marijuana and had a child with him, police say. Brandon Robert Van Scoy, 30, lost control of his car and hit a guide rail on Interstate 180 westbound in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of July 27. Trooper Jeffrey Urban of state police at Montoursville said Van Scoy was driving 85 mph at the...
skooknews.com
State Police Respond to Suicidal Male on Interstate 81 near Frackville
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville responded to a suicidal male along Interstate 81. According to Troopers, on Monday, November 14th, 2022, around 2:30pm, multiple State Police units responded to Interstate 81 near mile marker 124 in Ryan Township, near Frackville, for a report of a suicidal male standing on an overpass, then darting out in front of traffic.
Driver dies in crash after going airborne, hitting tree in Perry County
A 44-year-old man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a Perry County guard rail and went airborne, hitting a tree before it came to a rest, authorities said. Keith A. Krieger, of Herndon, Northumberland County, was driving south on Route 11/15 in Watts Township when the crash...
WOLF
Parents charged with death of 16-day-old daughter
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police announced Friday that a couple from Larksville was arrested and charged with the 2021 death of their 16-day-old daughter. The coroner report said the cause of death was fentanyl exposure complicating acute pneumonia. The manner of death was ruled accidental. According to...
Arrest made in Pittston apartment drug raid
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a Pittston man after they conducted a drug raid at an apartment Wednesday. According to Pittston City Police Department, around 10:30 a.m. drug investigators executed a search warrant at the Riverview Manor Apartments. As a result, police say they arrested Paul Bryant, 32, after they saw him exiting […]
Former pastor sentenced after plea on attempted indecent assault
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A former pastor charged with child sex crimes in Monroe County will spend the next five years on probation. Fr. Gregory Loughney pleaded no contest to attempted indecent assault and attempted corruption of minors back in July. He was arrested last fall in an internet sting...
