This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reportedly agreed to contract extension with big pay raise prior to Vanderbilt loss
Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops reportedly agreed to a contract with a significant pay raise ahead of the Wildcats’ 24-21 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores back on Nov. 12. According to a report from Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader, the deal was signed just the day before...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia's lackluster effort allows Kentucky to keep it close at halftime in Lexington
Kentucky did just enough to make it interesting against Georgia, as the Wildcats didn’t punt and had drives of 11 plays and 13 plays that ended on downs and with an interception. It was the UK defense that kept Stetson Bennett and company in check as Georgia began the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart pleased with Georgia's 1st half at Kentucky despite offensive struggles: 'We've got to be better in the red area'
Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia are involved in a tight game against Kentucky, leading only 9-0 at the break. The Bulldogs entered the game at 10-0 and are expected to leave Lexington with their undefeated season still intact, but their offense has been slow to get much going. Stetson Bennett is 9-of-13 for just 70 yards while Georgia’s running backs have been held to only 74 yards. Jack Podlesny has been good from 24, 27, and 37 yards for the game’s only points through 1 half of play. On the other end, the Bulldogs’ defense has kept the Wildcats at bay, forcing a red zone interception of Will Levis in the 2nd quarter to deny Kentucky a chance at the lead.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops discusses Kentucky's hard-fought loss to Georgia
Kentucky gave top-ranked Georgia all it wanted on Saturday. In the end, however, the Wildcats came up short, as the Bulldogs escaped Lexington with a 16-6 victory. Mark Stoops’ team had its chances but couldn’t make the plays it needed, especially in the 4th quarter. The Kentucky defense...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops explodes on officiating crew after questionable intentional grounding call
Mark Stoops unleashed his fury on the officials during the Kentucky-Georgia game with his team driving against No. 1 Georgia in the 4th quarter. The Wildcats faced a 3rd-and-13 at the Georgia 20 with less than 4-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, well positioned to at least kick a field goal and make it a 1-possession game. Will Levis, though, fired a pass out of bounds with the Bulldogs’ defense bearing down on him.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: John Calipari is in over his head, Johni Broome shines and Gonzaga falls flat
Welcome back to the Starting 5. The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tip. The Kentucky Wildcats...
Kentucky radio announcer going above and beyond to call Wildcats games this weekend
This weekend, the Kentucky football and basketball teams will take on top-five opponents in games against No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Gonzaga, respectively, played 2,160 miles apart. Tom Leach, known as "The Voice of the Wildcats," plans to call both games, according to Mark Story of the Lexington Herald-Leader...
theasburycollegian.com
UK coach shares her story
The University of Kentucky women are the reigning SEC champions, led by head coach Kyra Elzy, who spoke during chapel this week. On Monday, students were able to hear Elzy speak about her experience with God and church and how it shaped her life. Elzy has spent nearly a decade...
Eastern Kentucky delivers NCAA's first wild buzzer-beater of the season with halfcourt game-winner
The beauty of college basketball is the sheer chaos that can erupt from even a mid-major game, and Eastern Kentucky demonstrated that on Friday. Facing the prospect of a 1-3 start, the Colonels found themselves down two points against Georgia State with 5.4 seconds left and Panthers guard Dwon Odom shooting a free throw. Needing a miracle, EKU watched Odom miss and guard Cooper Robb get the rebound.
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky Baptists helping flood victims through ‘I CAN Services’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (KT) – The road to recovery is going to be long for many who were impacted by the historic flooding on July 30. I CAN Services, a charitable organization near Whitesburg, is doing what it can to help suffering people get back on their feet. I CAN is an acronym for I Care About Neighbors, said organization president Alberta Slone of the organization that started in 2015.
kentuckymonthly.com
Small-Town Kentucky Christmas
Stanford celebrates the 40th anniversary of its annual Christmas parade this year in a special way. The town will host actress, singer and philanthropist Jen Lilley as the guest of honor of the Dec. 3 event, which will be featured in an upcoming holiday special, Christmas in Kentucky, premiering on the Great American Family network.
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
wdrb.com
Kentucky National Guard soldiers return home just in time for the holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky National Guard soldiers who have been deployed in southeast Europe came home to an emotional reunion with their families on Thursday. Allyson Lehman was one of the spouses waiting for her husband to come home. She'd been waiting for 311 days. "That's a lot of...
WKYT 27
High school football Region Finals take center stage on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Week 13 of the high school football season means Region Finals across the state. Here are the highlights from our viewing area:. Trinity at Bryan Station; Woodford Co. at Frederick Douglass; Lexington Catholic at Boyle Co. Southwestern at Scott Co; Madison Central at Ballard; Franklin Co....
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky first to offer new colorectal cancer screening
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The first pharmacist-led colorectal cancer screening via a non-invasive stool-based test in the nation, has taken place at Capital Pharmacy & Medical Equipment in Frankfort, it was announced on Thursday, making Kentucky the first state to offer the procedure. “Pharmacists are an integral part of...
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
wymt.com
Kentucky man facing long list of charges after multi-county chase
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is facing more than a dozen charges after authorities say he led Kentucky law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase. According to an arrest citation, the series of events began in Garrard County early Thursday morning when Paul Brown pulled his own son out of a truck and drove off.
WLKY.com
215 families welcome home Kentucky National Guard members just in time for holidays
LEXINGTON, Ky. — It was a moment long-awaited by 215 families whose loved ones had been deployed with the Kentucky National Guard. They reunited with their soldiers on Thursday at the Bluegrass Airport in Lexington. The 1st Battalion 149th Infantry known as task force Mountain Warrior, spent the majority...
