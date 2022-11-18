Kirby Smart and No. 1 Georgia are involved in a tight game against Kentucky, leading only 9-0 at the break. The Bulldogs entered the game at 10-0 and are expected to leave Lexington with their undefeated season still intact, but their offense has been slow to get much going. Stetson Bennett is 9-of-13 for just 70 yards while Georgia’s running backs have been held to only 74 yards. Jack Podlesny has been good from 24, 27, and 37 yards for the game’s only points through 1 half of play. On the other end, the Bulldogs’ defense has kept the Wildcats at bay, forcing a red zone interception of Will Levis in the 2nd quarter to deny Kentucky a chance at the lead.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO