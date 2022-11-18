Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
nebpreps.com
The special connection between Flores, Kuester and their record-breaking careers
Like he had many times before, Riley Gross was building offensive game plans for Gretna’s two biggest football games of the season – a Class A state semifinal matchup against Omaha North, and then the final at Memorial Stadium against Omaha Westside. The Dragons’ offensive coordinator wanted an...
Kearney Hub
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes opens as favorites over Nebraska
The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game of the year against Nebraska. Iowa will clinch the Big Ten West with a victory over the Cornhuskers, who the Hawkeyes have beaten in seven straight meetings. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes have...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Faces the Next Challenge, Purdue Comes to Town
#6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) vs #19 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) When: Sunday, November 20 2022, Noon. #6 Nebraska (23-3, B1G 15-2) #12 Purdue (19-8, B1G 10-7) Just like an onion, this match, and the two after it against Wisconsin and Minnesota, has layers. The match itself is a thick layer that requires attention and has significant value. Winning this match is beating a quality team as well as representing growth and execution as a team and progress toward end of season goals.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
saturdaytradition.com
Casey Thompson addresses decision to walk during Nebraska's Senior Day in Week 12
Casey Thompson walked as a senior during Nebraska’s Senior Day on Saturday, leading some to question if the QB will be back to play a sixth season at Nebraska. After spending four seasons at Texas and receiving an undergraduate degree, Thompson transferred to Nebraska in 2022. He’ll receive a Master’s degree next month from Nebraska.
KSNB Local4
Huskers bitten by Bulldogs
DES MOINES, Iowa (KOLN) -Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 21 points, but Nebraska fell behind early and was unable to recover in an 80-62 women’s basketball loss to Drake at the Knapp Center on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers slipped to 2-2 while the Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the...
Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury
Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin. The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room. Buford...
Stukenholtz: A Love Letter to Husker Fans
To fans and followers of the football team at the University of Nebraska:. You are a resilient, stubborn, downtrodden yet hopeful bunch. You have seen this program win championships, clinically torturing opponents with devastating effect, game-by-game and season-by-season. These days, the torture is reserved for you. Whether it’s from the...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Omaha
OPPONENT Omaha (1-3) at Iowa (3-0) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (3-0) returns home on Monday hosting Omaha (1-3). Tipoff is slated for 7:01 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary...
247Sports
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson talks frustration, motivation for Iowa game
Nebraska outside linebacker Garrett Nelson discusses the frustration of Nebraska's losses and the remaining motivation to take on Iowa on Black Friday.
247Sports
Fast Takes after Badgers rally to beat Huskers
They led at the half, then by even more as four fingers shot into air, not long after Trey Palmer did "The Griddy" dance. Maybe a streak was ready to die. Still, you kind of knew it would come down to if Nebraska's defense could hold Wisconsin on the final drive. It didn't happen, a quarterback sneak from a long yard out with 35 seconds making the scoreboard catch up with some of the other numbers.
247Sports
Christopherson: First things first, end one of these bad Husker streaks as Alberts gets ready for big hire
You can wait for a press conference to lift you out of the gray if you so desire. But how about some form of football Aspirin a little sooner? How about just a day of joy of jumping over one of the competitor programs you're tired of making you feel sick and tired? How about three phases of solid football for four quarters, keeping Casey Thompson upright, and scaling one of the many hurdles that have for some reason seemed set about 10-feet tall for this Husker program for a long while?
Report Card: Another collapse in Lincoln
Given the opportunity to close out a game Nebraska couldn’t do it on either side of the ball, wasting a strong effort overall and losing to Wisconsin again 15-14. Nebraska was led in rushing by quarterback Casey Thompson who amassed 53 yards on scrambles throughout the game – 33 rushing yards when you count the sack losses. The offensive line was abysmal throughout and more often than not Thompson was pushed off spots and forced to run. Anthony Grant finished with 29 yards, but the running back had 16 carries. He struggled to find much room to run and compounded issues by trying to get to the sidelines against a strong spill defense. Rush offense: F.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Wisconsin Badgers are 5-0-1 against the Nebraska Cornhuskers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Badgers and Nebraska will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Neither Wisconsin nor Nebraska could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
fightsports.tv
David Avanesyan Set To Take Terence Crawford In ‘Hostile Territory’
Challenger David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) is confident that he will clinch a win despite the home crowd’s support to WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs). The pair will box on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford vs Avanesyan...
Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
An Omaha man was injured in a hunting incident at about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 19 along the Platte River southeast of Yutan. The 22-year-old was taken to Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha for injuries to both of his hands that were not life threatening. An initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot by another member of his hunting party.
klkntv.com
Nebraska awards $500,000 to the Omaha Equestrian Foundation for international competition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Omaha Equestrian Foundation received a $500,000 grant from the state as part of a sponsorship program for international competition. The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act to help communities with COVID-19 recovery efforts. One of the programs that the Nebraska Legislature created...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
