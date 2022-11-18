Given the opportunity to close out a game Nebraska couldn’t do it on either side of the ball, wasting a strong effort overall and losing to Wisconsin again 15-14. Nebraska was led in rushing by quarterback Casey Thompson who amassed 53 yards on scrambles throughout the game – 33 rushing yards when you count the sack losses. The offensive line was abysmal throughout and more often than not Thompson was pushed off spots and forced to run. Anthony Grant finished with 29 yards, but the running back had 16 carries. He struggled to find much room to run and compounded issues by trying to get to the sidelines against a strong spill defense. Rush offense: F.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO