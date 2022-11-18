Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Elon Musk Braces for $56 Billion Battle With Heavy Metal Drummer
WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) - Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will...
Elon Musk's lawyers say his $50 billion Tesla pay package is justified because he's 'not the typical CEO' as a November trial approaches
Elon Musk's lawyers say the billionaire's over $50 billion Tesla compensation plan is justified. Musk faces a trial in November over a lawsuit from an investor regarding his 2018 pay package. The pay plan is structured around Tesla's performance goals and includes over 100 million stock options. Elon Musk's lawyers...
Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office
Elon Musk talked about his sleeping habits, including past nights spent on Tesla's factory floor. He said he wanted to show that he's hard at work and not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island." Musk's comments come after a Twitter employee shared a photo of his boss sleeping in...
Ex-Tesla and SpaceX managers say Elon Musk's commitment to his companies is often inspirational but can also turn toxic
Elon Musk's decision to lay off thousands of people at Twitter was "typical Elon," according to a former Tesla manager who spoke to the NYT.
Meta and Google are snapping up Twitter employees as Elon Musk plays a game of will-he-won't-he with the company
Over 500 employees have left Twitter in the past 90 days amid the company's court battle with Elon Musk. Many of the employees have moved to major tech companies like Google and Meta, LinkedIn data shows. Musk has reportedly said he plans to lay off 75% of staff if he...
decrypt.co
Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment
When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Elon Musk has picked a successor as Tesla CEO: Here are the top candidates for the top job
Tesla director James Murdoch revealed to a judge that Musk has recently made a decision as to who should one day replace him at the helm of the $600 billion electric vehicle manufacturer.
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
AOL Corp
World's richest man Elon Musk's wealth has taken a $100 billion hit in 2022, thanks to plummeting Tesla shares
Elon Musk's wealth has fallen $100.5 billion so far in 2022, per Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Even so, Musk is still the world's richest person with a fortune of $169.8 billion. Musk has Tesla's nosediving share price to thank for his declining wealth. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and...
Factbox-Twitter 2.0: Musk warns of bankruptcy, flip-flops on blue check mark in chaotic start
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Twitter has had a bumpy ride since new owner Elon Musk took charge last month. The world's richest person halted plans to charge $8 for the sought-after blue check mark as fake accounts mushroomed, while bringing back the "official" badge for some users just days after he "killed" it.
Thousands Of Tesla Owners Are Having Their Cars Fixed At GM Dealers
It's no secret that Tesla has improvements to make to its service departments, especially when it comes to long waiting times. One unexpected silver lining of this situation has found its way to General Motors. At its investor day in New York City this week, GM said that fixing Teslas has become a growing business. In fact, since last year, GM dealers have fixed over 11,000 Tesla models.
CoinTelegraph
Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?
In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
Musk’s Twitter disaster could wipe another quarter off Tesla’s stock by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley
Elon Musk’s chaotic reign over Twitter risks turning Tesla customers away. Morgan Stanley warned the share price could easily fall by another quarter before December is out. Elon Musk’s on-again, off-again quest to acquire Twitter has already cost Tesla shareholders a fortune this year, but the pain won’t stop there.
Elon Musk suggested a potential successor for Tesla CEO in recent months, board director says
James Murdoch testified that Elon Musk identified a potential successor for the role of Tesla CEO. Murdoch, a Tesla board director, made the comment during a trial over Tesla's pay package for Musk. He did not specify who Musk had suggested, but said Musk had identified them in the last...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk faces $56 billion lawsuit from an unlikely source
As if Elon Musk didn’t have his hands full already, a metal drummer with a very small amount of Tesla stock is suing the billionaire for him to rescind $56 billion in stock grants. Richard Tornetta owned only nine shares of Tesla stock when he filed his lawsuit against...
Elon Musk's trial over his $50 billion pay package at Tesla kicks off today, and the same judge from his Twitter court battle is overseeing the case
A weeklong trial for Elon Musk and Tesla kicked off today in Delaware over the billionaire's pay package. Musk will see at least one familiar face in court: Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick, the same judge that oversaw Twitter's lawsuit against Musk, is also overseeing this case. Musk is set...
Elon Musk Knows His Potential Successor at Tesla
Elon Musk is Tesla, and Tesla is Elon Musk. When people talk about the billionaire, what they have in mind is the transformation of the auto industry from gasoline cars to green vehicles, led by Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report. For everyone, without Musk there would be no Tesla....
Elon Musk's Twitter moves shine new light on his leadership of Tesla
Tesla's stock has fallen more than 50% in 2022, raising questions about the long-term future of the company. Edward Niedermeyer, author of "Ludicrous: The Unvarnished Story of Tesla Motors," discussed Elon Musk's leadership style at Tesla and Twitter.
Elon Musk's $50 billion trial comes to an end
The trial for the Tesla shareholder lawsuit examining CEO Elon Musk's unprecedented compensation package wrapped up Friday afternoon. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick did not issue a ruling from the bench, and it could be weeks to months before a ruling.
