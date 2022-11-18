ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desloge, MO

edglentoday.com

Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market

BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSDK

Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29

Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
BELLEVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”

(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end

Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break

(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Chamber Raises Money For Help The Hungry

(Farmington) $1,150 was raised Thursday at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon for the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. The money was raised through the auctioning off of four desserts prepared by members of the bake sale committee. Organizer Chris Landrum was ecstatic about the total.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Five Below coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
feastmagazine.com

The Braided Bakery brings challah, pretzels and more to Festus' Main Street

The Braided Bakery is bringing fresh baked bread to Festus’ Main Street, and, according to reviews, it’s undoubtedly delicious. “This was never in the plan for us,” says Abbie Barton, owner of The Braided Bakery. “I never said, ‘I’m going to start selling bread in my home and then, hopefully, within a year we’ll be in a bakery.’ That was never it. But the demand has been there, and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it.”
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area

A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
DITTMER, MO
mymoinfo.com

Cyrilla Ann Boyer – Service 11/21/22 10 a.m.

Cyrilla Ann Boyer of Cadet died Thursday at the age of 86. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at ten o’clock at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday starting at 4 o’clock and again Monday at 8:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
CADET, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive

The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
CEDAR HILL, MO

