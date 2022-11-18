Read full article on original website
edglentoday.com
Annual 'Way Of Lights' Christmas Display Returns To The National Shrine Of Our Lady Of The Snows
BELLEVILLE - The annual 'Way of Lights' Christmas display returned yet again this winter season, kicking off the season last Friday. It has been running for over 50 years now dating back to 1970 when the yearly tradition began. The display of over one million white lights, which tells the...
Polar Express train ride returns with real train trips
A St. Louis holiday tradition returns.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Christkindlmarkt to Host 9th Annual Open-Air German Christmas Market
BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.
KSDK
Mueller Furniture holding Black Friday sale through November 29
Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. They have Black Friday Specials at all three locations from November 17 to November 29. With over...
mymoinfo.com
North County Primary School 1st Annual Turkey Trot For Lunch Pals Program Saturday
(Bonne Terre) North County Primary School in Bonne Terre invites you to participate in a fun event for the family this Saturday morning. Principal Leigh Ragsdale says they are calling it a Turkey Trot. Principal Ragsdale tells us a little bit more about North County Primary School’s Lunch Pals Program....
mymoinfo.com
Help The Hungry “Bakes It To A Million”
(Farmington) The Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction in Farmington was a huge success Saturday, as they officially “Baked It to a Million.” Chris Landrum is the organizer of this years event. She says they are overjoyed with the results. Landrum says months of hard work definitely...
myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
See the Missouri Place that Just Lit Up Nearly 2 Million Lights
If you're a fan of holiday lights, there is one Missouri place you need to adventure to as they just lit up nearly 2 million bulbs that you can likely see from space if you're an astronaut. This Christmas light effort that would make Clark W. Griswold smile from ear-to-ear...
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Chamber Raises Money For Help The Hungry
(Farmington) $1,150 was raised Thursday at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon for the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. The money was raised through the auctioning off of four desserts prepared by members of the bake sale committee. Organizer Chris Landrum was ecstatic about the total.
mymoinfo.com
Five Below coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) Residents traveling through Crystal City and Festus may have noticed the sign along Truman Boulevard stating a Five Below store is coming to the Twin City Mall. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says this will be a nice addition to take on part of the available space.
feastmagazine.com
The Braided Bakery brings challah, pretzels and more to Festus' Main Street
The Braided Bakery is bringing fresh baked bread to Festus’ Main Street, and, according to reviews, it’s undoubtedly delicious. “This was never in the plan for us,” says Abbie Barton, owner of The Braided Bakery. “I never said, ‘I’m going to start selling bread in my home and then, hopefully, within a year we’ll be in a bakery.’ That was never it. But the demand has been there, and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it.”
mymoinfo.com
Thanksgiving Dinner Is Going To Cost You This Year
(Farmington) Families will pay more for this year’s Thanksgiving dinner. That’s according to the Missouri Farm Bureau. Luke Turnbough says costs have skyrocketed from pie crusts to the turkey and ham.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire destroys shed, pergola in Arnold area
A shed and nearby pergola were destroyed by fire in the 4900 block of Ridgeview Drive west of Arnold. The fire started after debris from a burning leaf pile was blown into the shed, the Rock Community Fire Protection District reported. Rock Fire got a call about the blaze at...
myleaderpaper.com
Flooring stolen from construction site in Dittmer
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of laminate flooring worth $3,342 from a home under construction in the 8900 block of Barrett Drive in Dittmer. It looked like a basement door was forced open to get into the house, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The theft...
mymoinfo.com
Cyrilla Ann Boyer – Service 11/21/22 10 a.m.
Cyrilla Ann Boyer of Cadet died Thursday at the age of 86. A funeral mass will be held on Monday at ten o’clock at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Visitation is Sunday starting at 4 o’clock and again Monday at 8:30 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill homeowner puts out blaze before firefighters arrive
The Cedar Hill Fire Protection District responded to a call about a fire at a home in the 6200 block of Cedar Drive in Cedar Hill over the weekend, but by the time firefighters arrived, the homeowner had it under control, Chief Mick Fischer said. He reported that a fire...
This Scenic Missouri Train Lets You Eat Unlimited Chocolate
Do you love trains? Do you also crave chocolate? You can combine both of those passions into one experience in Missouri. It's a scenic train that has a trip that allows you to eat all of the chocolate your heart desires. If you've never heard of the St. Louis Iron...
Two chicken restaurants sign on to Costco-anchored Market at Olive development in University City
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Two fast-casual chicken restaurants are the latest tenants planning to build at the Costco-anchored development in University City. Raising Cane’s and Chick-fil-A are the latest projects up for zoning approval at the $190 million Market at Olive development at Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard.
