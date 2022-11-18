Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
broomfieldleader.com
Longtime Denver retailer Dardano’s Shoes expands to Broomfield
After more than 80 years of retailing and repairing footwear in south Denver, Dardano’s Shoes has launched a new location at 2002 E. Coalton Rd. in Broomfield. “We’re a fourth generation retailer and our family has been in Denver since 1938,” Vice President Dillon Dardano said. On...
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
Colorado oddly NOT a great spot to live 'off the grid', data analysis shows
While many people would probably assume that Colorado is a great place for 'off the grid' living thanks to the many remote places and vast forests spread around the state, a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter showed that this isn't necessarily the case. On a ranking where Iowa, Texas,...
Colorado Voters Rejected Booze To-Go and Expanded Alcohol Delivery
Colorado had three alcohol-related deregulatory measures on November's ballot. Two measures did not pass. Proposition 124 would have expanded the freedom for retail liquor store owners to own an unlimited number of licenses. State law currently caps that number at three. The measure, which would have been phased incrementally over the next 15 years, fell by a nearly 2-1 margin.
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stoves
Two heat pump condensers outside of a building.Elephant Energy. (Boulder, Colo.) A Front Range home-electrification company is expanding its team and service area in anticipation of increased demand due to high natural gas prices and federal incentives to switch to electric heat pumps and stoves.
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
15 Incredible Places You Must Visit in Colorado This Winter
Winter weather has arrived in Colorado. We enjoyed the fall colors that spread across the state, and in just a few weeks we will be able to welcome back one of our favorite times of year - ski season. Are you looking for some great places to take a break...
Colorado approves $6.8 million in incentives for five companies
An electronic materials and process solutions company received $3.8 million in incentives to commit to a site in Colorado Springs, the largest in a group of grants awarded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) to five companies Thursday. In all, The OEDIT’s Economic Development Commission approved approximately $6.8 million in economic incentives. Project Garnet, a company that produces materials and parts for semiconductors, life sciences...
See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race
It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch. As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race. We should have...
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
