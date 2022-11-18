(Spencer)--A Spencer man is facing a drunk driving charge after an injury accident last Tuesday evening on Highway 18 just east of Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly before midnight in the 2300 block of Highway 18. Upon the arrival of Spencer Police Officers and a Clay County Deputy, it was determined that 59-year-old Steven Hergetoop of Spencer was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 and lost control of his truck. The truck entered the south ditch spinning approximately 90 degrees to the east and was facing south as it slid sideways through the ditch and over some smaller trees. The truck came to rest facing south as it collided into a bigger tree.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO