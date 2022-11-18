Read full article on original website
Related
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
WISH-TV
Noblesville man arrested in connection with road rage shooting
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a road rage shooting, according to Fishers Police Department. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a person shot near the intersection of 96th Street and Hague Road. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed a black Honda passenger car and a black Chevrolet passenger car blocking the intersection. The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the driver of the Chevrolet was treated at the scene, police said.
WISH-TV
1 man shot and killed in Indianapolis, police rule as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of...
Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Off-duty reserve officer arrested, left scene of crash involving marked patrol vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An off-duty reserve officer was arrested for allegedly operating a marked patrol vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD has confirmed it was an officer with the Stinesville Police Department and they say a marked...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
WISH-TV
Fatal accident under investigation in Bartholomew County, SR 11 closed
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Bartholomew officials say they believe a person died after getting hit by a train Sunday on State Road 11. Officials say that it appears that the victim was stuck by the train at Dawson St. and SR 11. Railroad personnel reported the incident at 3:18 p.m.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters
The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
Man killed trying to steal already stolen car: Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WXIN) — Murder charges have been filed against an Indianapolis man accused of shooting and killing a would-be car thief at a gas station earlier this week. Police now claim the shooting suspect showed up to the gas station driving a car that was reported stolen back in August. The woman who owned the car confirmed […]
Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money. The […]
IMPD: 2 teenagers arrested for armed robberies of food delivery delivers
INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers were arrested last week for their alleged roles in two armed robberies of food delivery drivers on Indianapolis' east side, IMPD announced Thursday. On Thursday, Nov. 10, IMPD robbery detectives began investigating multiple armed robberies of food delivery drivers. During the investigation, two male teenagers,...
Man killed during shooting in Muncie, coroner says
A man was killed in a shooting late Wednesday near East Willard and South Blaine streets in Muncie, according to the Delaware County Coroner.
Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday after a shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in him and a woman being hospitalized. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th […]
WISH-TV
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 16-year-old boy fatally shot on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. Friday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive. That is in Brookwood Apartments.
Fox 59
Attempted car theft leads to deadly shooting and suspect arrested for murder
An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of murder after police say the shot and killed someone trying to steal his car. With surveillance cameras rolling at the Marathon gas station, police believe an attempted car theft turned deadly. Attempted car theft leads to deadly shooting and …. An Indianapolis...
Man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in 2021 stabbing death in Henry Co.
A man was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of another person last year in a rural Henry County home.
Comments / 2