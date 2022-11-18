ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Comments / 2

Related
WISH-TV

Noblesville man arrested in connection with road rage shooting

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a road rage shooting, according to Fishers Police Department. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a person shot near the intersection of 96th Street and Hague Road. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed a black Honda passenger car and a black Chevrolet passenger car blocking the intersection. The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the driver of the Chevrolet was treated at the scene, police said.
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

1 man shot and killed in Indianapolis, police rule as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car parked outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Nov. 14

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Nov. 14, according to the BPD daily summary. An 18-year-old female reported being raped by a known male, according to the report. Another 18-year-old female reported being sexually assaulted by another known male. The case is still active. BPD Capt....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington police receives multiple reports of stolen Toyota Prius catalytic converters

The Bloomington Police Department received multiple reports of stolen catalytic converters in the early morning hours of Thursday. Around 8:40 a.m., a woman in the 600 block of West Ninth Street reported she heard noises outside around 4:15 a.m. and saw a light-colored pickup truck near her home. When she went outside, she discovered the catalytic converter had been stolen from her 2006 Toyota Prius.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Man sought in armed robbery at Anderson PetSmart store

ANDERSON, Ind. – A man walked into an Anderson PetSmart store with a gun and robbed it, police say. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the PetSmart located on S. Scatterfield Road. According to the Anderson Police Department, a man entered the store, displayed the handle of a gun and demanded money. The […]
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Sullivan Co. sheriff arrests man, woman for child neglect, battery

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man and woman after investigating reports of alleged child abuse and neglect of a 2-year-old. Trent Land of Carlisle was arrested on Thursday on a warrant for domestic battery of a juvenile younger than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent and […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday after a shooting Friday evening on Indy’s northeast side resulted in him and a woman being hospitalized. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:15 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place for a person shot. Upon arrival to the area near 38th […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
RICHMOND, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: 16-year-old boy fatally shot on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon on Indy’s south side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. Friday, IMPD responded to a call of a person shot in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek East Drive. That is in Brookwood Apartments.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy