FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a road rage shooting, according to Fishers Police Department. Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a person shot near the intersection of 96th Street and Hague Road. As officers arrived on the scene, they observed a black Honda passenger car and a black Chevrolet passenger car blocking the intersection. The driver of the Honda was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and the driver of the Chevrolet was treated at the scene, police said.

FISHERS, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO