stoughtonnews.com
Yahara River Trail in line for more funding
The Yahara River Trail in Stoughton was one of eight county projects to receive federal infrastructure funding through Greater Madison MPO, the organization announced on Thursday, Nov. 17. MPO allotted $28,000 of the $35,000 total project cost for a feasibility study next year on extending the trail to Mandt Park....
nbc15.com
City of Beloit to host Grand Lighted Holiday Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit will bring in the holiday cheer with their 30th annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade in downtown Beloit!. On Friday, Nov. 25, the event will start with Santa arriving at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting. The parade will follow the tree lighting around 6:15 p.m.
oregonobserver.com
PHOTOS: Oregon residents donate stumps and logs to animals at Henry Vilas Zoo
Village of Oregon residents partnered with American Transmission Co. (ATC), an electric systems company, to provide about 10 logs and stumps to the animals at Henry Vilas Zoo for enrichment purposes. The logs and tree stumps were installed in the habitats of seven different species, allowing them to engage in...
Beltline clear between John Nolen Drive, Rimrock Road after car fire
UPDATE: Traffic on the Beltline has resumed normally and the scene was cleared. MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked between John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road due to a car fire. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. The fire is causing traffic...
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
Downtown Madison’s Lakefront Porch project receives $200K
MADISON, Wis. — The effort to transform an underutilized concrete platform above a city well overlooking Lake Monona into a new community gathering place has received a significant financial boost. The Lakefront Porch project is getting $100,000 awards from both the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation and the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation. The project calls for a raised wooden platform over...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Boy, 11, shot in apparent hunting accident in Wisconsin, DNR says
MADISON, Wis. – An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest while inside of vehicle during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunting season.The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it happened Sunday at about 9 a.m. in the Township of Seneca, located about 60 miles north of Wisconsin Dells.Investigators say a 41-year-old man was unloading a firearm in the backseat of the vehicle that the boy was in when it "discharged."The boy was flown to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.It's not clear if the man who was handling the firearm will face criminal charges.
End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest old building in Janesville,” owner Jim Grafft said. “This is probably the...
nbc15.com
Fire causes evacuation at Madison’s Nitty Gritty
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Nitty Gritty restaurant on N Francis St. will be closed for the day after it caught fire Sunday morning, the restaurant announced on Facebook. The Madison Police Department said someone had noticed a vehicle and a dumpster on fire in the back parking lot when they called 911. The fire also spread to the building, according to Madison Fire Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
Dane County Farmers’ Market holiday market comes to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market ended its season on Capitol Square last week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have more events planned. Saturday marked the return of the indoor Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace. Over 60 vendors were set up, giving shoppers a chance to find locally-sourced foods and other goods. “Everyone behind the booths actively...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
telecompetitor.com
TDS Telecom Fiber Push into Wisconsin Continues
TDS Telecom is expanding its ongoing network build in Wisconsin with moves into Whitewater and Manitowoc. The company also said that it is breaking ground on its previously announced network in Tomah. Work on the additional projects is expected to begin soon. TDS will serve about 12,900 addresses in Manitowoc...
x1071.com
Wisconsin hunters prep for wintery gun deer opener as DNR sees license sales drop since height of pandemic
DEFOREST, Wis. — On Friday night, deer hunters across the state were getting ready to hit the stands for a chilly Wisconsin gun-deer opener Saturday, but according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, while the weather might make it easier to spot deer, expect to see fewer hunters overall.
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property. That’s when officers with...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Fire, EMS respond to traffic crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie officials said a city intersection is closed after a traffic incident Thursday afternoon. Police confirmed that the call came in around 5:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at intersection of Ironwood Dr and N Grand Ave. Officials believe the crash was caused due to a driver medical incident.
