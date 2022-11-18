ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Designing the metaverse: Location, location, location

When it comes to designing a metaverse map, it’s more about the vibe than practicality. From space pods to jungle islands and celebrity neighbors, users want to feel like they are someplace special. What considerations go into designing a metaverse platform? Insiders explain that one key factor is that...
CoinTelegraph

WeSendit 3.0: The Web3 data storage revolution from Switzerland

Swiss data transfer company is “the first gateway to the world of decentralized networks.” Its new platform, WeSendit 3.0, supported by the new WeSendit token (WSI), will harness the power of the blockchain and offer users the “safest, easiest and most reliable data transfer ever.” Here is everything you need to know about a project that has been gaining momentum recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy