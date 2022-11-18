Read full article on original website
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
kduz.com
New Ulm Man Injured/Hutchinson Man Uninjured in Crash
A New Ulm man was injured and a Hutchinson man escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash in Watonwan County Friday night. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Zachary Ryland of New Ulm was taken to Medelia Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Ryland was driving a car...
kilrradio.com
Spencer Man Facing Drunk Driving Charge After Injury Accident
(Spencer)--A Spencer man is facing a drunk driving charge after an injury accident last Tuesday evening on Highway 18 just east of Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly before midnight in the 2300 block of Highway 18. Upon the arrival of Spencer Police Officers and a Clay County Deputy, it was determined that 59-year-old Steven Hergetoop of Spencer was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 and lost control of his truck. The truck entered the south ditch spinning approximately 90 degrees to the east and was facing south as it slid sideways through the ditch and over some smaller trees. The truck came to rest facing south as it collided into a bigger tree.
KIMT
Homicide charges filed over Worth County collision that killed 2
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman has been charged with homicide for a summer collision in Worth County. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24 of Fort Dodge and formerly of Northwood, is facing two counts of homicide by vehicle-OWI and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state Harvey...
Southern Minnesota News
Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives
Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN HURT IN CRASH
A New Ulm woman was hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County this (Friday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 7:42 am to Highway 60 in Lincoln Township. Authorities say a GMC Terrain was travelling westbound on Highway 60 and collided with a Ford Edge which also westbound on 60. Driver of the Edge Lori Ann Goosen of Madelia wasn’t hurt but the driver of theTerrain Nicole Campo of New Ulm was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The road was snow and ice covered. Madelia ambulance assisted at the scene.
Southern Minnesota News
Authorities release Makhi Nave’s cause of death
Authorities have released the cause of death for a young man whose body was discovered in September after he was reported missing by his family. Makhi Nave, 21, died by drowning, according to the autopsy results. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner ruled Nave’s death an accident. Mankato police say...
Charges: Faribault police captain used officer's squad computer to illegally look up son's personal information
FARIBAULT, Minn. – A former southern Minnesota police captain faces criminal charges after he allegedly accessed a state database illegally to find personal information about his son.Fifty-four-year-old Neal James Pederson, of Geneva, was charged Monday with three gross misdemeanor crimes: one count of misconduct by a public officer, and two counts of unauthorized computer access.The criminal complaint, filed in Rice County, states that a Faribault police officer noticed on Sept. 1 that her squad car computer had a query related to Capt. Pederson's adult son.This was reported to Chief John Sherwin, who then watched surveillance video that showed Pederson enter...
kilrradio.com
Decker's Bid for New Trial Denied
(Spirit Lake)--The woman convicted in the December 2020 killing of Angel Bastman in her Lake Park home has lost her bid for a new trial. Online court records show District Court Judge Shayne Mayer made her ruling last Friday in the case of Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder, thrid degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft back in May.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony drug possession charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who was found to be in possession of just over five pounds of methamphetamine, plus marijuana, a bag of crushed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, THC wax and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on Oakland Avenue in Austin on May 5th of this year has been sentenced to prison time in Mower County District Court.
KIMT
Meth means probation for Worth County woman
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman gets probation after meth, mushrooms, and pot were discovered in Worth County. Melissa Ann Hungerford, 37 of Manly, was sentenced Monday to three to five years of probation and ordered to complete all recommended substance abuse treatment. Hungerford pleaded guilty to possession with intent...
kilrradio.com
Kossuth Co. Woman Arrested on Lottery Related Forgery, Theft Charges
(Algona)--A Kossuth County woman has been arrested on lottery related forgery and theft charges. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Gruver of Wesley Friday on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
kilrradio.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted in Chicago Shooting Arrested in Alabama
(Jackson, MN)--A man who was last known to be living in Jackson has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bus stop in Chicago last month. 26-year-old Rodnee Miller was recently apprehended in Alabama, according to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Miller...
kilrradio.com
Survey Shows Low Subsoil Moisture Levels in NW Iowa
(Algona)--Iowa State University has completed its fall survey of subsoil moisture in northwest Iowa. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says the amount of subsoil moisture is well below normal across northwest Iowa due to the drought. Sorenson explains how the moisture levels are determined. Sorenson says subsoil moisture in...
kilrradio.com
Lu Verne Man Arrested on Warrant
(Algona)--A traffic stop over the weekend in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man wanted on a warrant from Eastern Iowa for violating his probation. The Algona Police Department says officers conducted the stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Anderson of Lu Verne.
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
knuj.net
King of the Castle/Queen of the Cash Grand Prize Winner
CONGRATULATIONS TO KIM GRACK OF NEW PRAGUE! SHE WON THE ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE SATURDAY DURING THE GRAND GIVE AWAY FOR KING OF THE CASTLE/ QUEEN OF THE CASH IN THE WALMART PARKING LOT, MONTEVIDEO. KIM IS THE OWNER OF AN ICE CASTLE FISH HOUSE VALUED AT $18,500! SEVERAL ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR CASH WINNERS WERE ALSO DRAWN. CONGRATULATIONS TO CHRISTINE CHRISTIANSEN OF NEW ULM- SHE WON ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS. KING OF THE CASTLE/QUEEN OF THE CASH WITH 860AM/FM 97-3 KNUJ AND THE INGSTAD MINNESOTA RADIO NETWORK.
algonaradio.com
Wesley Woman Facing Felony Charges in Lottery Case
–A Wesley woman is facing multiple felony charges after being taken into custody late last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver Friday afternoon on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott on edible cannabinoids, winter driving, and more
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott provides winter driving tips, discusses the. City ordinance that went into effect on November 1 to regulate edible cannabinoids, encourages donations to the Pink Patch Project, and more.
