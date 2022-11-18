Read full article on original website
Related
kilrradio.com
Spencer Man Facing Drunk Driving Charge After Injury Accident
(Spencer)--A Spencer man is facing a drunk driving charge after an injury accident last Tuesday evening on Highway 18 just east of Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred shortly before midnight in the 2300 block of Highway 18. Upon the arrival of Spencer Police Officers and a Clay County Deputy, it was determined that 59-year-old Steven Hergetoop of Spencer was traveling eastbound on Highway 18 and lost control of his truck. The truck entered the south ditch spinning approximately 90 degrees to the east and was facing south as it slid sideways through the ditch and over some smaller trees. The truck came to rest facing south as it collided into a bigger tree.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Wanted in Another County Arrested in Storm Lake ; Additionally Received Drug Charge
A wanted Storm Lake man was arrested over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers recognized 30-year-old Damien Fisher at approximately 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Fisher was found to have a warrant for his arrest through Franklin County for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, a class D felony. Fisher was taken into custody on the warrant without incident. Police allege that upon searching him, they located a small amount of suspected methamphetamine.
kicdam.com
Two Injured and One Arrested In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man and his passenger were injured after he reportedly lost control of his truck on Highway 18 just East of Spencer last Tuesday. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, 59-year-old Steven Hoogeterp was Eastbound when he lost control and went into the ditch. The truck spun 90 degrees and slid through the ditch over smaller trees before hitting a large tree and coming to a rest. After investigating the scene, responding deputies determined Hoogeterp had been drinking at the time of the incident.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kilrradio.com
Details Released on Minor Injury Accident in Palo Alto County
(Emmetsburg)--Details have been released on a minor injury accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Palo Alto County blamed on poor weather conditions. The Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 12:25 pm in the 4400 block of 370th Street. Deputies say 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten of Emmetsburg, was driving a 2010 Ford F-250 eastbound on 370th Street. The roadway was snow and ice covered and Twaiten was unable to see the center line or fog line.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for OWI after going in ditch
SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
nwestiowa.com
Two charged following stabbing in George
GEORGE—Two people have been charged following the investigation of a report of a stabbing Sunday morning, Oct. 30, in George. A juvenile has been arrested on a charge of willful injury while the man he allegedly stabbed faces numerous charges. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and documents...
kilrradio.com
Decker's Bid for New Trial Denied
(Spirit Lake)--The woman convicted in the December 2020 killing of Angel Bastman in her Lake Park home has lost her bid for a new trial. Online court records show District Court Judge Shayne Mayer made her ruling last Friday in the case of Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder, thrid degree theft and conspiracy to commit theft back in May.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on charge of assault
SIBLEY—A 23-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Javier Jimenez Lopez stemmed from witnesses saying he “was intoxicated and acting crazy” at his residence at 504 Second St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kilrradio.com
Lu Verne Man Arrested on Warrant
(Algona)--A traffic stop over the weekend in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man wanted on a warrant from Eastern Iowa for violating his probation. The Algona Police Department says officers conducted the stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Anderson of Lu Verne.
algonaradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Lu Verne Man
–A traffic stop early Saturday morning in Algona resulted in the arrest of a Kossuth County man with warrants out for his arrest in Eastern Iowa. According to the Algona Police Department, officers conducted a stop just before 3AM Saturday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 33-year-old Kristopher Donald Anderson of Lu Verne.
stormlakeradio.com
Highway 7 Expected to Reopen This Week
At today's (Mon) Storm Lake City Council meeting, City Manager Keri Navratil said she expects Highway 7 on the west end of town to reopen this week. The Highway 7/110 intersection has been closed since late April due to improvements designed to improve traffic flow in the area with the addition of the Early Elementary School, which includes a traffic light.
kilrradio.com
Survey Shows Low Subsoil Moisture Levels in NW Iowa
(Algona)--Iowa State University has completed its fall survey of subsoil moisture in northwest Iowa. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says the amount of subsoil moisture is well below normal across northwest Iowa due to the drought. Sorenson explains how the moisture levels are determined. Sorenson says subsoil moisture in...
Sac County woman sentenced for one of two charges regarding death of 1,000 pigs
A woman who was accused of being responsible for the death of more than 1,000 pigs has been sentenced in the Iowa District Court for Sac County.
kilrradio.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted in Chicago Shooting Arrested in Alabama
(Jackson, MN)--A man who was last known to be living in Jackson has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a bus stop in Chicago last month. 26-year-old Rodnee Miller was recently apprehended in Alabama, according to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Miller...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man sentenced to prison for theft
PRIMGHAR—A 43-year-old Sibley man has been sentenced to five years in prison for a rural Paullina theft in July. The case stemmed from Gary Ulyssess Stallings II being one of five people arrested during a drug bust on Thursday, Aug. 4, about four miles northeast of Paullina. Stallings was...
algonaradio.com
Wesley Woman Facing Felony Charges in Lottery Case
–A Wesley woman is facing multiple felony charges after being taken into custody late last week. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 40-year-old Michelle Lynn Gruver Friday afternoon on 9 counts of Lottery Forgery/Theft, with each being a Class D Felony. Gruver is also facing one count of 3rd Degree Theft, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
stormlakeradio.com
New November 18th Coldest High Temperature Reportedly Set in Storm Lake
A new coldest high temperature record was apparently set in Storm Lake yesterday (Fri). According to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, the temperature in Storm Lake got up to 18 degrees yesterday, which is a new coldest high temperature in the city for November 18th, breaking the previous record of 20 degrees set back in 1906.
kiwaradio.com
Sanborn Woman Accused Of Child Endangerment
Sanborn, Iowa — A Sanborn woman is accused of child endangerment. According to a criminal complaint filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 35-year-old Miranda Wetirch of Sanborn is accused of injuring a minor child. She was arrested on Monday, November 21st.
Comments / 0