Details emerge: deputy heroically shot suspect after being shot himself

UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO