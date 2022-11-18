Details emerge: deputy heroically shot suspect after being shot himself

Read full article on original website
Related
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
sciotopost.com
Update – Ross County – Ambush Shooter Shot and Killed after Sgt. Returns Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chillicothe on Thursday evening:. “Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack...
Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire at Ross County Sheriff’s Office
CHILLICOTHE — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Chillicothe Thursday has died and the deputy also shot remains hospitalized, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Ross County sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded outside at sheriff’s office; Ohio...
2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – New Holland Confiscates Drugs, Some Ready for Use
NEW HOLLAND – New Holland Police department reported that they have removed some drugs from the area after a traffic stop. New Holland Police department went to social media to aware locals that these drugs were found inside the town and from a local person. “These drugs and drug...
NBC4 Columbus
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy …. Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County...
Accused of shooting Columbus victim in stomach, suspect heads to court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning on an alleged felonious assault charge. Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun. The victim survived the assault, which happened in the 2100 block of […]
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Woman Assaulted After Allowing Door-to-Door Salesman in Door
ROSS – A woman called 911 and reported a man got aggressive with her after she let him inside her home. According to Ross County Sheriffs’ office on 11/19/22 at approximately 18:55 hours I, Sgt. Champion and Deputy Tatman were dispatched to Lick Run Rd. Upon arrival, Deputies...
Columbus man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name of victim found dead near Ted Lewis Park released by police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — New information has been released regarding the discovery of a body near Circleville’s Ted Lewis Park. According to the Circleville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Rosewood Avenue shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday on reports of an unresponsive female. The case,...
NBC4 Columbus
Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting
Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting. Body camera and security footage released in Ross …. Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting. Overnight weather forecast 11-19-2022. Overnight weather forecast 11-19-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V7oLu8. Artist creates exhibit showcasing Ohio’s trans community. Artist creates...
Pipe beating blinds Columbus man in dispute with ex-fugitive, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former most wanted fugitive in central Ohio is under arrest again. Columbus police arrested Elvin Cannon on Wednesday on charges of felonious assault after he allegedly beat a man with a metal pipe, causing injuries so severe that he was left blind in one eye. Police say Cannon, 43, confronted […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Medics respond to an accidental shooting on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting on the city’s westside. According to initial reports, officers and medics with the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Vine Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. One person was injured in the incident and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police say a gun incident at a Chillicothe gas station was a lie
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released by the Chillicothe Police Department regarding a story the Guardian reported yesterday. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, a B.O.L.O. (be-on-the-lookout) was issued for a gold-colored Cadillac. A man at the local Bridge Street Marathon gas station said two individuals pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him.
Man ejected on Ohio highway after crashing into median
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died Friday morning in a crash on a highway in Pickaway County, the local sheriff’s office confirmed. Tyler J. Steele, 22, of Ashville, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Spark heading south on U.S. Route 23. Investigators from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office said Steele’s car went into the median […]
sciotopost.com
22-Year-Old Ashville Man Killed in US-23 Fatal Crash
Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 18, 2022 at 12:38 A.M. the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office received a call of injury vehicle crash on US Rte 23 in the area of St Rte 762. Deputies arrived on scene at 12:41 A.M.and located a male subject laying in the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ashville man killed in fatal Route 23 crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the victim’s name in the fatal overnight crash along Route 23. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. this morning. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, 22-year-old Tyler J. Steele of Ashville lost his life when he...
Columbus Humane offering reward after dog shot in the head, another decapitated
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Humane is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for two separate, violent acts of animal cruelty. The first incident happened Monday morning on Butler Avenue between Safford Avenue and West Mound Street...
Comments / 1