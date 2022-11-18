ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss

The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs vs. Ole Miss Game Day Info

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas takes on No. 14 Ole Miss for Senior Day at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:3opm on SEC Network. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45...
therebelwalk.com

Rebel Recipes: Enjoy Sausage Balls and Beat the Hogs!

OXFORD, Miss. — One of the most special things about Ole Miss is our traditions, from the Walk of Champions, to Locking the Vaught. At my house, one of my favorite traditions is making sausage balls for the Arkansas game. While I have shared this recipe before, I am sharing again. It is a favorite among all the people I know who have tried it.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Senatobia, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Southaven High School basketball team will have a game with Senatobia High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
247Sports

Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results

The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
WJTV 12

Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
Magnolia State Live

It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening

The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
livability.com

Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods

No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
Oxford Eagle

