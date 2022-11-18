Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin delivers funny comment about Auburn job after loss
Lane Kiffin has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the Auburn job, but the coach wonders if his SEC rival would even want him now after seeing the way Ole Miss played on Saturday. There have been reports that Kiffin is a top target for Auburn since the Tigers...
Lane Kiffin answers question about the Auburn head coaching job
Postgame Podcast | Ole Miss is doing all it can to keep Lane Kiffin
David Johnson and Ben Garrett discuss the Rebels' loss at Arkansas and how Ole Miss has approached the Lane Kiffin situation...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin's commitment to Ole Miss questioned as Rebels lose in blowout fashion at Arkansas
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels went to Fayetteville on Saturday night and got absolutely smoked by Arkansas and coach Sam Pittman. The Hogs held a 42-6 lead before the Rebels started chipping away at the lead and making it slightly more respectable. Still, the final score was a...
Watch: Andy Hodges Puts a Bow on an Arkansas Win Over Ole Miss
Stats don't add up to the game shown on the scoreboard at Razorback Stadium
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State football: What’s at stake for Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl?
Mississippi State has clinched a winning season. Coach Mike Leach’s team will play in a decent-but-not-great bowl game, and the outcome of the Egg Bowl on Thursday night will do little to improve or lessen the Bulldogs’ destination. But there is still plenty at stake for State when...
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Ole Miss
The second half wasn't pretty for Arkansas, but the Razorbacks did enough against Ole Miss in the first half that it didn't matter. The Rebels may have out-gained the Hogs 703-503, but Arkansas was up 35-6 at half and added another 7 points to start the second half. Twitter was...
therebelwalk.com
Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool and his Razorback teammates still have much to play for against Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas has lost its last two games, both at home, so one would think the Razorbacks would be reeling. But they are not, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Razorbacks (5-5) have surrendered just one touchdown in the past six quarters. After Liberty took...
Representative of The Grove Collective calls ESPN reporter's claim 'fake news'
A representative of Ole Miss' NIL collective believes ESPN's reports about both the Rebels' and Auburn's collectives are inaccurate.
How to Watch-Listen to Hogs-Rebels Tonight
Razorbacks trying to make a bowl while Ole Miss wanting bigger one.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs vs. Ole Miss Game Day Info
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas takes on No. 14 Ole Miss for Senior Day at Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:3opm on SEC Network. Download your mobile tickets BEFORE arriving at the stadium. This will minimize any network or data issues with accessing your tickets. 30-45...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rocket Sanders' long TD run helps Arkansas extend its big lead against Ole Miss
Arkansas has been absolutely dominant Saturday night against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks have controlled the game on both sides of the ball and lead 42-6 early in he 3rd quarter. The star for the Arkansas offense in the game has been Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. The sophomore running back...
therebelwalk.com
Rebel Recipes: Enjoy Sausage Balls and Beat the Hogs!
OXFORD, Miss. — One of the most special things about Ole Miss is our traditions, from the Walk of Champions, to Locking the Vaught. At my house, one of my favorite traditions is making sausage balls for the Arkansas game. While I have shared this recipe before, I am sharing again. It is a favorite among all the people I know who have tried it.
Senatobia, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
247Sports
Arkansas 42, Ole Miss 27: Scores, Highlights, Results
The Arkansas Razorbacks secured their sixth win of the season to clinch bowl eligibility, knocking off the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels, 42-27, inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders led the way with 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and quarterback KJ Jefferson threw for three touchdowns in the first half. The Rebels accumulated 703 yards of offense but were held to just six points in the first three quarters.
Marty Stuart to perform at Mississippi community college
SENATOBIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are set to perform at Northwest Mississippi Community College on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The performance will be held during the Northwest Soiree, the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event. The formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who […]
It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening
The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
The new taste of Oxford: Plans for Mississippi college town’s first microbrewery approved
Craft beer may become the next big thing in Oxford after leaders approved plans for the city’s first microbrewery. The Oxford Planning Commission approved the plans for Circle and Square Brewing at 100 Depot St. across from the Courtyard Marriott on Jackson Ave. This will be the first microbrewery...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Dunkin’ Donuts To Open Friday
The long awaited Dunkin' Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store that moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
