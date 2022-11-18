ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Secured a loving home’: 17 children adopted during event at Brevard County stadium

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — November is National Adoption Month. The USSSA Space Coast Stadium was transformed into a field of dreams for 15 families adopting 17 children Friday. Tyrel William Trahan-Little, 16, wasn’t convinced he’d ever find a forever family but he and his adoptive parents, Bryan and Jocelyn Little, chose one another during a court hearing at the USSSA Space Coast Stadium in Viera.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Former Flagler Tax Collector Suzette K. Pellicer Dies at 75

The words public servant and Suzette Pellicer are synonymous in Flagler County, and officials far and wide are mourning the loss of a woman who gave 57 years of her life working for the benefit of her fellow residents. “It is with deep sadness that we share this news of...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe

A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

More Villagers calling for elimination of anonymous complaint system

More Villagers are calling for the elimination of the anonymous complaint system now that data seems to support the argument. Community Development District 5 has taken the bold step of ending the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance. CDD 5 supervisors on Friday reviewed data that appears to indicate that the move has ended “frivolous” complaints. Or as CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow has suggested, it has halted trolls and vengeful neighbors who manipulate the system.
THE VILLAGES, FL
westorlandonews.com

Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed

The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
OCALA, FL
FOX Carolina

Attorneys file lawsuit against multiple defendants at Florida cheer gym

SOUTH DAYTONA, FL (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced a new lawsuit has been filed against multiple defendants including a Florida cheerleading gym. Officials said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of three young athletes alleging sexual abuse by Erick Kristianson, a coach at Champion Elite Legacy cheerleading gym, owned by Ashley Hughes in South Daytona, Florida.
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say

UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala

I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘I’ll be on the street’: Court finds woman is owed over $800,000 from executive she trusted

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida woman invested a large chunk of her life savings with a luxury real estate executive and lost it all. The courts determined there was fraud and found she was owed $800,000 of her investment back. Fifteen years after giving him the cash, she says she’s struggling to make ends meet, while the real-estate executive lives a life of luxury.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy