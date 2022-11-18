Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
MCCA Craft Fair Scholarship Fundraiser is on Saturday
(Jefferson County) For those looking for unique collectible items or gifts for the holidays, the Jefferson College chapter of the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) will host a community-wide craft fair on Saturday. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Jefferson College. He says the event...
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
myleaderpaper.com
County’s new municipal judge has varied background – including the movies
A cursory look at the resume for Jefferson County’s new municipal judge, Jalesia F.M. Kuenzel, indicates she checks the usual and desirable boxes for qualifications for a judge. She graduated with cum laude honors from the Southern Illinois University School of Law, worked for a couple of prestigious firms...
Marquette High School dismisses early Friday due to another social media threat
ST. LOUIS — Students at Marquette High School were dismissed early from classes for the second day in a row Friday due to a social media threat. This threat left students shaken up and school officials seeking disciplinary action. The Chesterfield Police Department said that the student responsible for...
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Knight Signs With MAC Track/CC
(Farmington) Farmington senior Sam Knight signed this week to run cross country and track at Mineral Area College. Knight broke through this fall for the Knights when he finished 79th at state and contributed to a team 4th place finish…. Farmington coach Jordan Stone says Knight simply worked his way...
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three burger places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them, pay them a visit soon.
Photos: St. Mary's rallies in second half to beat Hillsboro in Missouri Class 4 quarterfinal
The St. Mary's football found itself in an unusual position on Saturday afternoon as the Dragons trailed visiting Hillsboro by six points at halftime of their Class 4 quarterfinal playoff game. The Missouri Class 3 champions a year ago before being bumped up to Class 4, St. Mary's entered ...
mymoinfo.com
Unitec Students Building A Home In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) It’s been a busy first semester for students at the Unitec Career Center in Bonne Terre. Director Jeff Cauley says they have partnered with the city of Bonne Terre to build a house. He says things are going great so far. The work is being done by...
Washington Missourian
County hopes to mail tax bills in early December
Franklin County is aiming to get personal property and real estate tax bills in the mail by the first week of December after approving a temporary agreement with its former information technology provider. The county will pay AQM Computer up to $20,000 to help its current IT provider, NOC Technology,...
mymoinfo.com
St. Pius X planning chapel renovations during holiday break
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School plans on renovating its chapel over the Christmas break. St. Pius President Jim Lehn has more details. Lehn mentions crews will be working diligently to get the project completed. My MO Info · KJ111722F.WAV. Once again, St. Pius X will be renovating...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Loses 55-34 to St. Mary’s
(ST. LOUIS) The Hillsboro Hawk’s quest to get to the Class 4 football final four ended Saturday afternoon at St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis as they lost to the Dragons 55-34. It is a final score that doesn’t tell the entire story as the Hawks led at halftime 20-14 and were tied during one point in the second half at 34-34. Hillsboro senior, Austin Romaine caught a pass from Preston Brown to get the Hawks on the scoreboard in their first possession of the game.
myleaderpaper.com
First part of work on Old Lemay Ferry improvements nearing end
Drivers in the Arnold and Imperial areas who are getting weary of the continued construction on Old Lemay Ferry Road should get something of a holiday treat. The road, which since June has been closed to traffic between East Rock Creek Road to the Timber Creek subdivision, should be open sometime around Christmas, said Kurt Wengert, technical division manager for the Jefferson County Public Works Department.
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming
The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is coming on the Monday after Thanksgiving on November 28th. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She shares some of the things to keep in mind for this year’s parade. The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas...
matadornetwork.com
This Endangered Missouri Language Is Named After a Tree
On a quiet stretch of state highway located some 60 miles southeast of St. Louis, blink and you’ll miss the sign that announces you’ve entered Old Mines. The unincorporated area in Washington County, Missouri, is dotted with small towns and tiny hamlets, and at the community’s heart is St. Joachim’s Catholic Church. At first glance, there’s not much else here, but just beneath the sleepy rural facade is a rich linguistic history that dates back centuries.
mymoinfo.com
Central Falls to Cardinal Ritter in Class Three Quarters
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels 8th bid to get to the Class Three state semifinals came up short Saturday afternoon in Park Hills. The 8th ranked Rebels fell to the number one ranked and undefeated Cardinal Ritter Lions 36-22 on J-98. The Rebels held the Lions on downs to start the game as Kannon Harlow broke up a pass in the endzone, and then Central took the first lead…
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Chamber Raises Money For Help The Hungry
(Farmington) $1,150 was raised Thursday at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Luncheon for the Help the Hungry Bake Sale and Auction. The money was raised through the auctioning off of four desserts prepared by members of the bake sale committee. Organizer Chris Landrum was ecstatic about the total.
Marquette High School evacuates after second social media threat this week
After a social media bomb threat against the school on Thursday, the school was threatened again, this time with the threat being Airdropped to a student who then reported it. The school has dismissed for the day.
wfcnnews.com
Cardinals Caravan to stop in Marion in January
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced dates and locations for the 2023 Cardinals Caravan tour, and one stop will be made in Southern Illinois. The Cardinals Caravan, which visits a total of six states in four days, will be coming to the Marion Cultural & Civic Center on Sunday, January 15th at 12:00 p.m.
