Gene Simmons Hospitalized, Wife Shannon Tweed Reveals
Kiss founder and bassist Gene Simmons kicked off the week in the hospital, according to his wife, actress Shannon Tweed, on Instagram Monday. The 73-year-old rock star later put fans at ease by saying it was "no big deal" and he was only in the hospital for about an hour. Before Simmons was hospitalized, Simmons spoke with Page Six at his El Segundo, California restaurant to spill some details about his daughter Sophie Simmons' upcoming wedding.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
James Cameron says he kicked a studio executive who begged him to make 'Avatar' shorter out of his office
"The time for you to love the movie is today," Cameron recalled telling the Fox executive before the box office hit opened in theaters.
