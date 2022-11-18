ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

Hutch Post

Hutchinson recognized during MED week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

SCKEDD to work on program to rehab homes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — SCKEDD will be entering into an agreement with Reno County this week to use ARPA funds to rehabilitate housing in the area through the SCKEDD Community Housing Resurgence Program. The purpose of this revolving program is to expand the financial opportunity for low-to-moderate income households to...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Educator for a Day going on Thursday in USD 308

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 brought 20 community leaders into its buildings on Thursday for its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week. "This is more than a tour," said USD 308 spokesperson Marissa Meis. "That's something that we really wanted to...
KAKE TV

Salina man still in hospital a year after getting COVID-19

SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Salina man has been in the hospital for more than a year. At first, it was because of COVID-19 complications, but then doctors found something wrong with his back. Steve Pinkle wants to share his journey with others. "While I was in Pennsylvania, they had...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308 hosts annual Educator for a Day event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools invited community leaders to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st-century education at the second annual Educator for a Day event on Nov. 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. “I believe Educator for a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

VIDEO: 36th Toy Run Roars Across Salina

Hundreds of motorcycles gathered on a bright, sunny Sunday afternoon to roar cross Salina together. For the 36th year in a row area bikers collected and delivered toys for Salina children. Over the years riders have had to endure some wild weather at the event. Everything from rain, to snow...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Holidays are a good time for conversations about end of life issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — November is National Homecare and Hospice Month and the holidays are a good time to talk about end of life decisions before there is a health crisis. "Hopefully, families are having this conversation," said Darla Wilson with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "Thanksgiving is actually, frankly, a very good time to do that. As you are talking with each other and how things happen, many families are seeing their parents for the first time in a long time and just kind of bringing up those conversations. What if X happened? What would you want done?"
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ames, Karla Kristina; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

South Hutch City Council rejects cell tower for new reasons

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council continues to block the construction of a new cell tower at Crupper's Corner. "The judge's court order basically said the city could not disapprove the application based off the setback requirements," said South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner. "We respectfully disagree, but our city attorney told us that we can't, unless we're going to appeal that one to a higher level of court, we had to take either action to approve the application or to reject it on new grounds, on different grounds. The council opted to reject the application on the grounds of aesthetics to send it back to the judge."
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
