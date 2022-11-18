Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Wichita non-profit seeks to ease the transition as KMH prepares to close
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The sprawling KMH Senior Living campus is a long-time staple in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood. Now, its future is uncertain after it surprised many people by announcing Friday that its doors would close at the end of the year. It leaves the seniors living there and...
Hutchinson recognized during MED week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dave Sotelo, Human Relations Officer with the City of Hutchinson, was honored this week as part of Kansas Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week. The announcement came from Gov. Laura Kelly's office. The Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Minority and Women Business Development hosted its 37th Annual...
Wichita churches work with Kansas Food Bank to distribute food for Thanksgiving
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thanksgiving is just a week away, and local churches worked with the Kansas Food Bank on Saturday to distribute turkey and other thanksgiving food to people in need. Central Community Church in west Wichita hosted its annual turkey drive bright and early Saturday morning. Families had the chance to get a […]
SCKEDD to work on program to rehab homes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — SCKEDD will be entering into an agreement with Reno County this week to use ARPA funds to rehabilitate housing in the area through the SCKEDD Community Housing Resurgence Program. The purpose of this revolving program is to expand the financial opportunity for low-to-moderate income households to...
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Educator for a Day going on Thursday in USD 308
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 brought 20 community leaders into its buildings on Thursday for its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week. "This is more than a tour," said USD 308 spokesperson Marissa Meis. "That's something that we really wanted to...
KAKE TV
Salina man still in hospital a year after getting COVID-19
SALINA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Salina man has been in the hospital for more than a year. At first, it was because of COVID-19 complications, but then doctors found something wrong with his back. Steve Pinkle wants to share his journey with others. "While I was in Pennsylvania, they had...
USD 308 hosts annual Educator for a Day event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools invited community leaders to get a behind-the-scenes look at 21st-century education at the second annual Educator for a Day event on Nov. 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. “I believe Educator for a...
ksal.com
VIDEO: 36th Toy Run Roars Across Salina
Hundreds of motorcycles gathered on a bright, sunny Sunday afternoon to roar cross Salina together. For the 36th year in a row area bikers collected and delivered toys for Salina children. Over the years riders have had to endure some wild weather at the event. Everything from rain, to snow...
Kansas court programs help vets struggling with trauma, addiction
TOPEKA, Kansas — Corey Schramm had been on probation twice because of legal troubles, but it didn’t help. His life before recovery was not great. “Every day, I was either stoned, or drunk or probably both,” Schramm said. His relationship with his kids suffered and he bounced...
New position at USD 308 to help kids stay with their families
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Erica Romero is the Family Support Specialist Liaison with Hutchinson USD 308. This is a pilot program designed to help kids before their family situations get bad enough to need DCF referral. "There are those needs that are just financial or a tangible resource," Romero said....
Sedgwick County adds a paid holiday, removes another
The Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to change paid holidays for County employees.
Brown receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Farm Service Agency
Kansas Farm Service Agency announced Thursday Gwen Brown as a recipient of the Farm Service Agency Lifetime Achievement Award. This national level award recognizes individuals who have more than 30 years of service in FSA and have demonstrated and contributed to the improvement of the quality and service of FSA.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman falls victim to social media rental scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita woman says she was scammed while trying to rent a home. Police say it's happening more and more across the country. Bailee Goad told KAKE about the red flags that made her wonder if it was legit. She says one of the first signs...
Holidays are a good time for conversations about end of life issues
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — November is National Homecare and Hospice Month and the holidays are a good time to talk about end of life decisions before there is a health crisis. "Hopefully, families are having this conversation," said Darla Wilson with Hospice and Homecare of Reno County. "Thanksgiving is actually, frankly, a very good time to do that. As you are talking with each other and how things happen, many families are seeing their parents for the first time in a long time and just kind of bringing up those conversations. What if X happened? What would you want done?"
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ames, Karla Kristina; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Failure to appear.
Captain America reacts to video of chimpanzee at Kansas zoo
When he is not out saving the world from Thanos, Hydra, or whatever evil the Marvel universe throws at him, Captain America spends his time watching videos of baby chimpanzees, apparently.
South Hutch City Council rejects cell tower for new reasons
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The South Hutchinson City Council continues to block the construction of a new cell tower at Crupper's Corner. "The judge's court order basically said the city could not disapprove the application based off the setback requirements," said South Hutchinson City Administrator Joseph Turner. "We respectfully disagree, but our city attorney told us that we can't, unless we're going to appeal that one to a higher level of court, we had to take either action to approve the application or to reject it on new grounds, on different grounds. The council opted to reject the application on the grounds of aesthetics to send it back to the judge."
You may see more WPD officers at these intersections
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is putting an emphasis on some high-accident intersections across the city.
