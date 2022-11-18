ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Samsung's $50 Z Flip 4 Early Access Black Friday deal will free you from pocket-breaking slab phones

It's no secret that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fantastic phone: rather than folding from a tablet into a thick phone, the Flip folds from a 6.7-inch phone into a roughly 3-inch square that easily slips into the most impractical purses and pathetic excuse for pockets most women's fashion is cursed by. It's just as powerful as the "slab" phones you're used to lugging around in your back pocket — or worse, in your hand all your day — and while the cameras are a small step behind the Galaxy S series, they're still fantastic for taking photos for Insta or group chats. This all adds up to a great phone that feels cutting edge and fits your life better — and today, fits your wallet much better, too.
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Phone Arena

Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price

Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 just got a huge discount – now just $150

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is an affordable but reliable tablet that you can get for even cheaper from the Samsung Black Friday deals. The device’s 32GB model is yours for just $150, after an $80 discount to its original price of $230. It’s highly recommended that you avail yourself of this offer now — not only will you be able to avoid the stress of shopping on Black Friday itself, but there’s also a chance that the tablet’s price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.
notebookcheck.net

Flat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design confirmed in leaked CAD render

A supposed CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Posted by an account that is machine-translated as “Love the Planet”, the drawing simply shows an unnamed smartphone-like device mostly from the side, with part of what would presumably be the display also revealed. The image (see below) was later shared by the well-known leaker Ice universe, who simply stated “S23U” with an “insidious” emoji in the post.
Digital Trends

Samsung Black Friday sale drops price of Galaxy Watch 5 (and Pro)

Black Friday is a week away, but deals are already going strong on the most sought-after tech products. Samsung Black Friday deals on several big-ticket items have been trickling out this week, and they’re finally including the Galaxy Watch 5 in their Black Friday smartwatch deals. Right now you can get a $50 discount on both models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 — the regular or the Pro. Before this deal sells out, let’s figure out which model is best for you.
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to Black Friday deals that you can shop early. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release...
laptopmag.com

Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109

Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Android Headlines

Best Black Friday deals on Android smartphones 2022

Black Friday is a really great time to pick up a new smartphone, and we’re here to show you the best deals. Whether you’re looking for a phone from Samsung, OnePlus, Google, Motorola or another OEM, they all have great discounts right now for Black Friday. Editor’s Note:...
ZDNet

Huawei Mate 50 Pro review: The best smartphone you either can't buy or probably won't buy

Huawei's Mate smartphones regularly showcase cutting-edge design, build and features, and this year's Mate 50 Pro is no exception. The headline feature is a superb 50MP Ultra Aperture XMAGE camera with a 10-size adjustable physical aperture, although we must also note the absence of Google Mobile Services (GMS) and lack of 5G support thanks to ongoing US sanctions.
IGN

Black Friday Streaming Devices Deal: $25 Off the NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro

Check out this Amazon Black Friday deal on one the most powerful streaming media players on the market. The NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro normally retails for $199.99, but today Amazon has it marked down by $25 to $174.99. Without doubt this is the one of the most powerful, if not the most powerful, 4K HDR streaming media player you'll find on the market.
IGN

The Best Black Friday TV Deal So Far: 55" TCL 5-Series 4K QLED TV for $199.99

Oh my is this a stunningly good deal. Best Buy is offering the TCL 5-Series (55S546) 4K Google TV for a mere $199.99. That's over 50% off MSRP and by far the best price we've seen for this particular model. You'll need to have a MyBestBuy membership to even see this deal, but fortunately for you, signing up is free.
IGN

Apple Black Friday 2022 Deals: iPad, Apple Watch, Air Pods and More

Black Friday 2022 is fast-approaching, so if you've been bracing your wallet, you'd best start pinching those pennies, particularly because sales are already beginning to ramp up. Outlets like Amazon and Walmart already have deals on some popular Apple products, even if their Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings will be substantially more... substantial.
Android Police

Samsung brings its November 2022 patch to Galaxy S22 and Z Flip 4 phones in the US

Samsung has built a solid reputation for regular and reliable software updates over the last few years, and that's continuing now as the November 2022 security patch reaches devices in the US. Samsung's latest flagship phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, were the first to kick off this round of updates at the beginning of the month, quickly followed by last year's foldables and the Verizon Note 10.

