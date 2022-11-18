Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Is Finally Out on PC as We Work Through Our Review
Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have just launched the much anticipated, PC-port of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. This release comes months after the game development teams launched the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. Like the first game, Miles Morales comes with several PC-specific features, including the support for NVIDIA DLSS 3. The game also supports NVIDIA Reflex, ultra-wide gaming monitors, Ray Tracing, 4K resolution at 60FPS, unlocked frame rates and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales including the price in India, first 30-minutes of gameplay and more.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X vs. Ryzen 9 7950X: Which CPU is best?
AMD's Ryzen 7000 series of desktop processors are excellent for gaming and intense workloads. The real question is: do you need an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or is the Ryzen 7 7700X enough?
IGN
IGN Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Nintendo Gifts
Nintendo Switch is nearing its 6th year of existence, but it's still a massively popular system thanks to a cool design and the fact it's made by Nintendo. With over 130 years in business, Nintendo has a lot of history, which can make it hard to nail down a gift for the Nintendo lover in your life. Fear not, we went ahead and made this video to help you figure it out.
Digital Trends
Dell’s XPS 17 laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a $500 price cut
If you were planning to purchase an upgrade from Black Friday laptop deals, the good news is that you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday as this year’s Dell Black Friday deals are already online. Here’s an offer that you won’t want to miss — a $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the device’s price down to $2,049 from its original price of $2,549. You can’t go wrong with this laptop if you need a powerful companion, and if you buy it now, you won’t have to deal with the chaos on Black Friday itself.
PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which console should you get this Black Friday?
The PS5 and Xbox Series X make tempting Black Friday purchases, as they’re highly sought-after holiday gifts. Learn about how to get them — and what you'll need to complement them.
IGN
Wednesday: Season 1 Video Review
Wednesday hits Netflix on Nov. 23, 2022. Review by Amelia Emberwing. Wednesday introduces a whole new generation to the Addams family with creepy and kooky hijinks and an incredible performance from Jenna Ortega. Some tertiary characters struggle from weak writing while more interesting players are kept on the sidelines, but it’s not enough to bog down the series too much.
Android Headlines
MSI has some crazy good Black Friday deals on its laptops
Tis the season for shopping great deals on all things, and MSI is having some mega deals on a ton of laptops for Black Friday. Yes, we realize Black Friday is next week, but retailers are getting an early start on slashing prices, and that includes Amazon. Which is where you’ll find these deals.
IGN
How to Jump Higher in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Paldea is a big place; traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! These upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide focuses on how to make Koraidon/Miraidon jump higher.
IGN
Arena Breakout - Official Closed Beta Launch Gameplay Trailer
Get another look at Arena Breakout, including gameplay, gear, and more, in this latest trailer for the tactical first-person mobile shooter game. Arena Breakout's Closed Beta test is available now to December 1, 2022.
IGN
Surviving The Abyss - Official Announcement Trailer
Get a look at the creepy underwater world of Surviving The Abyss in this announcement trailer for the upcoming base-building survival game. In Surviving The Abyss, you build and maintain a self-sustaining science lab at the bottom of the sea, managing the needs of their inhabitants, including their dread from the unseen horrors that lurk in the darkness.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU could arrive disappointingly late in 2023
We think it’s too early to judge whether it might disappointment performance-wise, as well. Regarding Nvidia’s RTX 4060, we’ve not heard much on the grapevine about this GPU, but now a detailed rumor has come through for the graphics card – though we’d treat some of this with more skepticism than normal.
IGN
One of the Best Budget Gaming TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X Is On Sale for Black Friday
If you're in the market for an excellent, future proofed gaming TV but want to keep your budget to under $1K, then take a look at the TCL 6-series series TV. It has all the technology you'd want in a current generation gaming TV to match your PS5 or Xbox Series X console, and it performs superbly as an HDR TV set as well. Best Buy has the 65" model for $699.99 (normally $1000), which is the lowest price we've seen. It's $100 cheaper than what we saw during Amazon's Early Black Friday sale in October.
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Featurette
Join executive producer Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and writer/director James Gunn for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in this new featurette. Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy...
Ars Technica
Nvidia releases RTX 4090 and 4080 firmware update to fix display output bug
Nvidia has released a firmware update tool for its new GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs to fix a bug that could break display output, causing the GPU to show a blank screen when being used without drivers installed. The issue only affects "certain motherboards," and Nvidia says it "should only be applied if blank screens are occurring on boot." (We installed it on an RTX 4080 Founders Edition in an Asus motherboard that was working normally and didn't notice any adverse effects.)
IGN
How to Unlock Koraidon and Miraidon's Abilities
Paldea is a big place and traveling around it can be a real chore if you're not properly equipped. Luckily, Koraidon/Miraidon can gain abilities that truly expand their traversal options and allow you to move faster, swim, and lots more! All of these upgrades are gained through the Path of Legends questline. This page of IGN's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet wiki guide contains all the abilities you can gain to upgrade Koraidon/Miraidon.
IGN
Fast X's Budget Reportedly Ballooned Out of Control
Just like the Fast and Furious movies themselves, the budget for the upcoming Fast X has reportedly gone off the rails. According to The Wrap, Fast X's cost has grown to a jaw-dropping $340 million, significantly higher than F9's estimated $200 million budget. From the outside, it's not hard to...
IGN
7 Reasons To Return To Pokémon with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
New open-world exploration, undiscovered creatures to capture, and fresh trainers to defeat! Here are 7 reasons why the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet provides a great opportunity to dive back into the game franchise. Sponsored by Nintendo UK.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch and 65-inch Sony Bravia X85K 4K HDR TVs with 120Hz, HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Vision hit their lowest price ever thanks to massive discounts
Two popular sizes of the most affordable television with a native 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports in Sony's 2022 lineup have now received their largest discount to date, which brings the price of the budget-friendly Bravia X85K down to just US$798. 120Hz is the magic number for gaming...
IGN
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
IGN
5 New Things in Football Manager 2023
Get up to speed with trickier new AI managers, fresh cup competitions and more in the latest edition of Football Manager. Analyse your tactics and strengthen your squad, ready to bring home the win this season. Sponsored by Sega. Football Manager 2023 is out now on PC, Mac, Xbox and...
Comments / 0