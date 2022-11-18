Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
A$AP Rocky Goes Grunge in Denim Skirt & Sneakers with Rihanna at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
A$AP Rocky brought high fashion grunge to the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Arriving with Rihanna at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in an oversized denim set by Rick Owens. His ensemble featured wide-leg jeans, paired with a draped asymmetric skirt that flowed onto the ground; both pale blue pieces featured frayed stitching, overlaid with a stone-washed texture that rendered each in beige and cram hues.
Viola Davis Shines in Armani Privé Fringe Dress at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards
Viola Davis attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a black dress with a fringe neckline. Davis took home the Icon Award for her long-standing achievements as an actor with roles spanning screen and stage. In honor of the ceremony, Davis wore a black column dress with a one-shoulder strap going across the bodice with black and purple fringe detailing by Armani Privé. She accessorized the look with a pink envelope clutch bag and a pair of black and purple statement earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA...
Katy Perry Goes Country In All Denim For Stunning Duet With Thomas Rhett At CMAs
Katy goes Kountry! The ‘American Idol’ judge stunned at the CMA Awards ahead of her performance with Thomas Rhett!. Katy Perry has discovered some of country music’s greatest talents as a judge on American Idol. Now, she’s taking on one of the genre’s biggest stages alongside one of the biggest stars! The “Firework” singer arrived donning an all-denim look at Bridgestone Arena for the CMA Awards, before her performance of ‘Where We Started’ with Thomas Rhett. Katy stunned in a off-the-shoulder, plunging denim jumpsuit that featured wide-leg pants and a sleek corset. The jumpsuit also had a large bow on the side that added some of Katy’s usual sass on the red carpet! Her dark hair remained sleek and parted in the middle, while her jewelry was sparkling, as she rocked a diamond choker and dangling earrings.
Marisa Tomei gives a peek at her toned tum in bright yellow pantsuit over black bralette at CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City
Marisa Tomei looked bright and sunny while arriving at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday. The 57-year-old actress donned a vibrant yellow pantsuit though she decided to forego a shirt underneath it. Her black bra could be seen from underneath the blazer, and she added shiny...
Emily Blunt Stunned Fans In A Curve-Hugging Halter LBD At The BFI London Film Awards
Emily Blunt turned heads at the BFI London Film Awards red carpet last week in a ruching, floor-length little black dress that was straight off the runway. The A Quiet Place star, 39, stunned in a curve-hugging, black Saint Laurent gown with a halter neckline and ruching fabric as she promoted her upcoming television series, The English.
Eve Shares Precious Photo Of Her Baby Son, Wilde
“Just a little reading by the sea with my beautiful boy.”. Eve enjoyed scenic views with her adorable 9-month-year-old, Wilde Wolf, during their holiday in Ras Al Khaima, United Arab Emirates. On Thursday, the 44-year-old multi-hyphenate shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her son. The cute photo shows Wilde, whom she shares with her husband Maximillion Cooper, flipping through a picture book as he sits in a pack-and-play set up on a deck overlooking a gorgeous beach.
Cardi B Pops in Blue Cargo Pants, Leather Gloves & Boots for ‘Tomorrow 2’ Performance on AMAs 2022 Stage With GloRilla
Cardi B took the 2022 American Music Awards stage tonight. The rapper performed “Tomorrow 2” with rising superstar GloRilla, in a head-to-toe monochromatic look. Wearing all blue, Cardi B donned a leather corseted bodice with matching cargo pants and textured gloves with bold pockets that rose up to her elbows. Her longtime stylist Kollin Carter is responsible for her looks, and the look from this performance can be added to the list. Staying true to her style, she wore extra long nails in a contrasting color for an extra pop. She also remained consistent with the old-school hip-hop theme, wearing a classic...
Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also...
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show
Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
Lupita Nyong’o Delivers Two Dramatic Outfits in Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico Premiere
Lupita Nyong’o made a dramatic entrance at the Mexico premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The highly-anticipated Marvel movie officially hits theaters on Nov. 11. While arriving at the Plaza Satelite, Nyong’o appeared on the red carpet in two different looks. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a full ensemble by Johnathan Cohen. Nyong’o’s look consisted of a red gown that featured oversized billowy sleeves and a slit at the center. The piece also had a pronounced train that flared out on the side. Underneath Nyong’o’s voluminous gown was a black leather dress. The top of the garment had a fitted corset that...
Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids
Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete...
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
Janet Jackson Suits Up in Alexander McQueen Blazer Dress & Thigh-High Boots for Fashion Trust Arabia Awards
Janet Jackson had another Alexander McQueen moment during the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 Awards at The National Museum of Qatar on Oct. 26 in Doha, Qatar. Jackson suited up in a menswear-inspired ensemble. The “Scream” songstress, who was photographed alongside fellow singer Paula Abdul, paired her tailored look with...
Aubrey Plaza Just Debuted New Blonde Hair on the Red Carpet
While most people dye their hair darker as the weather gets colder, Aubrey Plaza isn't most people. In fact, the actress did the exact opposite of the norm, and debuted a head full of bright blonde hair on the red carpet at the 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday night.
Sydney Sweeney Embraces the Body Liberation Movement in Armored Breastplate at GQ Men of the Year Awards
Sydney Sweeney made a striking arrival on the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday, wearing an armored bodice. To celebrate this year’s ceremony, Sweeney wore a black dress with an asymmetric long sleeve, a turtleneck neckline, a black train and a silver armored breastplate over a cutout around the bodice. LaQuan Smith custom-designed the dress for Sweeney.
Olivia Wilde Stuns In Chevron Slip Dress & Red Gloves For LACMA Gala: Photos
Olivia Wilde, 38, looked dazzling at the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday. The actress showed up to the Los Angeles, CA event in a shimmering silver and purple slip dress that had zig zag patterns on it and posed on the red carpet. She paired the epic look with red PVC gloves and red strappy heels as her long wavy hair was down.
Zoe Kravitz Slays In A Plunging, Cutout Black Dress At ‘GQ’ Men Of The Year Party
Zoe Kravitz stole the show when she attended GQ’s Men of the Year party in West Hollywood on Nov. 17. The 33-year-old wore a plunging black gown with a massive cutout on her stomach. The dress left little to the imagination and Zoe’s toned abs were on full display.
