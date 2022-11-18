ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44

A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
TMZ.com

Roslyn Singleton, Viral Wife of 'AGT' Contestant, Dead at 39

Roslyn Singleton, known for her appearances on "America's Got Talent" and "The Ellen Degeneres Show," has died ... following her battle with brain cancer. Roslyn recently "earned her wings," according to her husband Ray, who confirmed she passed on Wednesday. He says she died "peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be."
AOL Corp

Roslyn Singleton, 'America's Got Talent' Alum, Dead at 39 After Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Roslyn Singleton, whose fighting spirit and infectious smile captured the nation's heart following appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and America's Got Talent, has died following a long battle with brain cancer. She was 39. Roslyn's husband, Ray, took to Instagram to confirm the sad news, saying his wife earned...
Herbie J Pilato

"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well

He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
epicstream.com

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?

Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Variety

Christina Applegate Makes Emotional First Public Appearance After MS Diagnosis: ‘I Love You All So Much’

Christina Applegate attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14, which notably marked the Emmy winner’s first public appearance since disclosing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in spring 2021. Applegate was originally set to receive her star on the Walk of Fame in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. She announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter in 2021 amid production on the third and final season of her Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.” Prior to Applegate’s appearance, she was honored at the Walk of Fame ceremony by her “Married…with Children” co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Sagal...
Reality Tea

Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss Is The Thirstiest Bravolebrity

Marlo Hampton is keeping it real. This time, by saying that her newfound foe, Kandi Burruss, is the thirstiest Bravolebrirty out there. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone after the rocky season both these Georgia peaches had. From below-the-belt arguments to insane accusations, the once-former besties, are no longer seeing eye to eye. […] The post Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss Is The Thirstiest Bravolebrity appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!
msn.com

Jeopardy Fans Are Furious Over A Bible Clue

The popular game show Jeopardy! is courting controversy once more, after a Bible clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's Tournament of Champions. But it wasn't problematic because of its religious references, as the New Testament is often a topic on the trivia show. Instead, it was the answer that caused an uproar with viewers, as it is still a subject of debate, even among Biblical scholars.

