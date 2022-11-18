Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist Zuri Craig Dead: Tyler Perry Collaborator Dies at 44
A heartbreaking loss. America’s Got Talent alum Zuri Craig died on Friday, October 21. He was 44. The singer’s family shared the news via social media on Sunday, October 23. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig,” the statement read. “We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honor our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning.”
Roslyn Singleton, Viral Wife of 'AGT' Contestant, Dead at 39
Roslyn Singleton, known for her appearances on "America's Got Talent" and "The Ellen Degeneres Show," has died ... following her battle with brain cancer. Roslyn recently "earned her wings," according to her husband Ray, who confirmed she passed on Wednesday. He says she died "peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be."
Roslyn Singleton: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Fan Favorite Dead At 39
Roslyn Singleton gained famed in 2020 after her husband shared a video of himself serenading her before her brain surgery. Roslyn Singleton succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 39 in Nov. 2022. Roslyn served in the United States Navy and owned a business based on her faith. Roslyn...
Roslyn Singleton, 'America's Got Talent' Alum, Dead at 39 After Brain Cancer Diagnosis
Roslyn Singleton, whose fighting spirit and infectious smile captured the nation's heart following appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and America's Got Talent, has died following a long battle with brain cancer. She was 39. Roslyn's husband, Ray, took to Instagram to confirm the sad news, saying his wife earned...
Kelly Clarkson Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Talk Show And Fans Are Going Crazy
It’s just been announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons, meaning we will have the hit daytime talk show on our screens until at least 2025! How exciting!. The Kelly Clarkson Show Is Renewed Until 2025. NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued a statement about...
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
‘RHOA’ Alum Apollo Nida is Returning to Reality TV Alongside Falynn Pina
Apollo Nida appeared on 'RHOA' for five seasons before his split from Phaedra Parks took center stage. He's in another relationship that he's been public with for a few years.
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
Jay Leno Net Worth: How Rich is the Former The Tonight Show Host Today?
Jay Leno is probably one of the wealthiest stand-up comedians and TV hosts today, with hundreds of millions of net worth. He's best known for the now-debunk The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and his extensive car collection. Table of contents. So, where is he today, and how much net...
Christina Applegate Makes Emotional First Public Appearance After MS Diagnosis: ‘I Love You All So Much’
Christina Applegate attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday, Nov. 14, which notably marked the Emmy winner’s first public appearance since disclosing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in spring 2021. Applegate was originally set to receive her star on the Walk of Fame in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. She announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter in 2021 amid production on the third and final season of her Netflix comedy “Dead to Me.” Prior to Applegate’s appearance, she was honored at the Walk of Fame ceremony by her “Married…with Children” co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Sagal...
Singer Ledisi Has Been Happily Married to Her Husband, Ronald T. Young, Since 2018
Over the last near-three decades, Ledisi, born Ledisi Anibade Young, has topped charts, released 9 studio albums, and earned a Grammy throughout her critically-lauded career. Most recently, she has taken on a role in the Christmas film All Saints Christmas, which has already shaped up to be another lovable addition to the Hallmark catalog.
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley Opens Up About Her Weight Loss
Riley Burruss has grown up in front of fans of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta's' eyes. The 20-year-old recently lost weight after admittedly struggling with insecurities related to her body image.
GMA’s Robin Roberts shares major announcement about co-host Michael Strahan live on air
GOOD Morning America’s Robin Roberts has shared a major announcement about her co-host Michael Strahan during Wednesday’s live show. The former NFL star’s colleagues, as well as fans, are sending him their congratulations in response to the big career acknowledgment he’s set to receive. During GMA...
Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss Is The Thirstiest Bravolebrity
Marlo Hampton is keeping it real. This time, by saying that her newfound foe, Kandi Burruss, is the thirstiest Bravolebrirty out there. This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone after the rocky season both these Georgia peaches had. From below-the-belt arguments to insane accusations, the once-former besties, are no longer seeing eye to eye. […] The post Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss Is The Thirstiest Bravolebrity appeared first on Reality Tea.
Chris Brown Snuggles Daughter, Lovely, 11 Months, In Rare Photo Together
Chris Brown, 33, shared an adorable photo of him snuggling with his daughter, Lovely, 11 months, to his Instagram Story on Monday. In the rare snapshot, the “No Guidance” singer seemed to be napping on a sofa while his baby girl drank milk from her baby bottle. The image was also taken from an aerial view giving followers a look at Chris’ cozy outfit that featured grey shorts, a brown hoodie, and crew socks with white sneakers. Lovely, on the other hand, was dressed in a white and black striped long-sleeve, black shorts, and striped baby socks. So cute!
Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah brawl at Atlanta Waffle House as Daily Show visits Georgia
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. and Trevor Noah are tackling Waffle House— and apparently each other— in a new skit. In a new promo spot posted to Youtube, the duo stands jovially in front of a Waffle House in Atlanta waiting to go inside. On Monday,...
‘The Masked Singer’s Beetle Revealed As Iconic Talk Show Host: Exclusive Interview
And the Beetle is… Jerry Springer! After singing Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” the talk show host was unmasked. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jerry about his Masked Singer experience and what was the most “difficult” part of the show. “I don’t get...
Jeopardy Fans Are Furious Over A Bible Clue
The popular game show Jeopardy! is courting controversy once more, after a Bible clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's Tournament of Champions. But it wasn't problematic because of its religious references, as the New Testament is often a topic on the trivia show. Instead, it was the answer that caused an uproar with viewers, as it is still a subject of debate, even among Biblical scholars.
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
