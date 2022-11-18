Read full article on original website
Chris Hemsworth's Wife and Kids Are Incredibly Supportive of His Career
There’s simply so much to say about Chris Hemsworth’s impressive career as an actor. One of the biggest roles he’s known for to date happens to be Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers star has also appeared in other major projects such as Extraction on Netflix, 12 Strong, and Spiderhead.
Chris Hemsworth Said He's Taking "Some Time Off" After Discovering He's Genetically Predisposed To Alzheimer's Disease
Chris said a discovery about his health "really triggered something in [him] to want to take some time off."
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery.
Famous Actor Had No One Believe His Abduction Story Because He Suffered From Addiction
American actor Jeremy London was born in November 1972. He is well-known for his recurring character roles in Party of Five, 7th Heaven, and I'll Fly Away. He also acted in films, such as Mallrats and Civil War epic Gods and Generals. London went on to directing in 2013.
Sylvester Stallone Confesses Bruce Willis Is 'Going Through Some Really Difficult Times' After Aphasia Diagnosis
Sylvester Stallone got candid about how his friend and former costar Bruce Willis is doing after he was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year. "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times," Stallone said in a new interview, adding that Willis has "been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It’s so sad."
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
Chris Hemsworth Is Taking A Break From Acting & Some Medical News Just Changed His Life
Chris Hemsworth will be taking a hiatus from acting after receiving the news that he has an "increased risk of Alzheimer's disease" because of genetic factors. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the Marvel actor opened up about a genetic test he took in the fifth episode of his new Disney+ documentary series, Limitless, in which his "biggest fear" of being genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease was confirmed.
Hottest Celebrity Hunks Cuddling With Their Cutest Pet Puppies: Chris Hemsworth, Nick Jonas and More
If you thought Hollywood’s hunks were something to drool over, just wait until you see them hanging out with their playful pups!
Why Chris Hemsworth’s Alzheimer’s Risk Pushed Him To Take Time Off Work
What would you do if you heard that you have a ten times greater chance than average of developing a disease that could strip you of everything you know? For Chris Hemsworth, the answer was simple: slow down and focus on what really matters to him — his family. The actor recently shared that, following a genetic screening that flagged his "biggest fear," he's taking time away from acting.
Blythe Danner Reveals She’s in Remission After Battle With Oral Cancer
Blythe Danner has revealed she is in remission after a battle with oral cancer. In an interview with People magazine, the actress said “I’m fine and dandy now. And I’m lucky to be alive.” Her husband of 30 years, Hollywood director Bruce Paltrow, died in 2002 after battling oral cancer for several years.More from The Hollywood ReporterGwyneth Paltrow's Goop Strikes Multi-Project Development Deal With AudibleGwyneth Paltrow Talks Aging, Acting and Recession Fears at Goop EventKim Kardashian to Be Honored by Baby2Baby for "Substantial Financial Contributions" Over 10 Years The Meet the Parents star said she was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a...
A Silent Killer
Many of you have been following my journey in child life, but most of you don't know my story other than my grandparents battling cancer. When I was 6 my dad was diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Lyme Disease is something that is becoming more common, but many people don't know the effects that Lyme can play on a person's life. Many people don't know that it can be deadly. In my dad's case, it almost was. For our sake, he is still here 15 years later. The tole that his journey has played in my life has not only shaped me into who I am, but the way that I see so many people.
