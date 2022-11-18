Mom and Son Catch Video of a Trio of UFOs Outside Their Plane Window

What are those things?

Ever since the footage of military pilots encountering UFOs was released to the public, I’ve been keeping a careful eye out of my plane windows, in hope of catching a glimpse of a flying saucer, “ tic tac ,” or foo fighter of my very own. I know it’s a long shot, but I live in hope.

But this mother and son did see a UFO outside their plane window. Only, apparently they did not realize it at the time.

In the video, the family appears to be taking a selfie of themselves on the plane, before panning over to show the view outside. At the time, they didn’t realize what it was they were actually filming.

“When I did watch the video all the way through,” the witness writes, “I was shocked to find three objects or orbs outside the plane window.”

The objects appear to zoom closer before lining up and keeping pace with the plane. What are they?

I think the fact that they didn’t notice them with their eyes, and only saw them on the video later, holds the answer to this riddle. If these orbs were really hovering around outside the plane window, wouldn’t she have noticed them when she looked outside?

Though the initial movement of the objects is strange and irregular, this could be accounted for by the angle at which the camera is pointed at the glass. The rest of the effect, particularly the “lining up” of the objects, and the way they move in perfect synchrony, is further evidence that wha they are really seeing is nothing more than light being reflected off the windows, possibly due to some imperfection in the pane.

