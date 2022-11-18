Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: Welcome back friends, where we're gonna be talking about microbiology and joining us is the Dr. Shelley Rankin. I think we have to put the word "the" in front of your name, my friend. Yeah, my pleasure, my honor. So to those that are living under a rock, Dr. Rankin obtained her PhD in molecular epidemiology from the University of Glasgow in Scotland while working full time at the Scottish salmonella reference laboratory as a disease detective investigating outbreaks of foodborne disease in humans. She came to the United States in 1999. As a research assistant professor of the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine to study the surveillance of salmonella in livestock from a One Health perspective. She was the chief of clinical microbiology for the Pennsylvania animal diagnostic laboratory systems on Penn Vet's new Bolton Center campus from 2006 to 2013. So many of you probably know her from that I know that many that follow you. They're passionate about her why, which is to make infectious disease diagnostics faster and more accurate. She designed, developed and validated many molecular diagnostics s over the years. She is a Wharton Mack technology fellow and an American Association of Veterinary Medical College's One Health scholar from 2013 2021, Shelly was the head of diagnostic services, and the Chief Clinical microbiology at Penn Vet's Ryan Veterinary Hospital in Philadelphia. She spent her entire academic career at Penn vet attaining the rank of full professor in 2018. Her research focus was the wicked problem of antimicrobial resistance in bacteria. She has published more than 100 peer reviewed papers on that topic. She has also caught co authored numerous guidelines on antimicrobial use for veterinarians, in addition to multiple book chapters on the diagnosis of infectious diseases in animals. In 2019, Shelley and her colleagues described the prevalence of carbapenem resistant bacteria from dogs and cats in the US. She is now more committed than ever to medical education for veterinarians on the practice of antimicrobial stewardship. To prevent the continued emergence and spread of those antibiotic resistant superbugs and pets. She joined Zoetis in August 2021 and the director of microbiology of molecular diagnostics, the microbiology labs at ZRL will use the principles of diagnostic stewardship to ensure that results are clinically relevant and delivered with supportive antimicrobial susceptibility test reports. This will enable veterinarians to practice the best medicine they can, while continue to preserve the use of critically important antimicrobials for many years to come. She lives right here in Philadelphia with her cat Jack, who is a monster, monster monster, but she loves him. She enjoys working out daily casual dinners with friends, and loud electronic dance music high five to that Yay. So you know, before we I asked you, congratulations. So you've done so many wonderful things, my friends. So how did you transition from the road from where you were to where you are now at Zoetis.

