Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Obese Population Had Less Spinal Surgeries and Spinal Symptoms After Bariatric Surgery
This is a New York State Inpatient Database, 2004-2013, retrospective study. The study’s primary goal was to compare the prevalence of spinal diagnoses and operations before and after bariatric surgery (BS). Reducing the frequent comorbidities associated with morbid obesity and increasing patient quality of life is an important goal...
After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words
Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
MedicineNet.com
Why Does My Lower Leg Ache at Night?
Although your legs support the weight of your body throughout the day, they should not be giving you discomfort, especially at night. Some of the most common reasons for leg pain, particularly at nighttime include:. Inflammation of muscles and tendons. Vein issues. Healthcare practitioners frequently hear complaints about stabbing pain,...
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
MedicineNet.com
What Could Pain on the Top of Your Foot Be?
Pain at the top of the foot often results from physical activities such as jumping or running and may be aggravated by wearing ill-fitting or tight shoes. A disease that leads to inflammation of the bones, ligaments, or tendons in the foot. Foot pain is often caused by arthritis or...
If you have diabetes, don't ignore numbness and tingling in your feet — it could be a sign of nerve damage
Diabetic neuropathy, a type of progressive nerve damage, is a common complication of diabetes — but managing your blood sugar can lower your risk.
Simple lung cancer screening test is easy, painless — and could save your life
Anthony Patterson got lucky — twice. His first stroke of good fortune came in 2011, when a fall led him to the emergency room of a local hospital. While he was there, doctors noticed his heart wasn’t beating as it should. A pacemaker was implanted, potentially saving his life. A few years later, when...
physiciansweekly.com
Intraoperative Nerve Root Monitoring for Adult Spinal Deformity Surgery
The primary aim of this research was to define the range of application and limitations of transcranial motor-evoked potentials (Tc-MEPs) for nerve root monitoring during adult spinal deformity (ASD) operations. Concerns exist about Tc-MEPs’ ability to identify nerve root injuries (NRIs) during ASD operations. This study is the first...
Medical News Today
What to know about Horner’s syndrome
Horner’s syndrome is a rare condition that affects the face. Symptoms typically affect only one side of the face, and may include a drooping eyelid, a constricted pupil, and the absence of facial sweating. Horner’s syndrome occurs due to a interruption anywhere along the sympathetic nerve pathway from the...
Medical News Today
Klippel-Feil syndrome: What to know
Klippel-Feil (KF) syndrome is a rare condition that causes some of the bones in the neck to fuse before birth. Many people with the condition have a typical life expectancy, but it can sometimes lead to complications, such as compression of the spinal cord. KF syndrome occurs when the bones...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Linked to Higher Risk for Type 2 Diabetes
Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) were found to be at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes over a 30-year period, according to new research presented at the 2022 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo, and described in an article at Healio. PCOS is a...
6abc
Bariatric surgery often overlooked as effective treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- About one in 10 women of childbearing age faces polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. While medication or lifestyle changes have been the standard treatments, there's an unexpected approach that's been a big success. It's the jolt some women hear as they struggle to have a baby -...
Medical News Today
What is stenosis of the heart valves?
Aortic stenosis is the most common type of stenosis, or narrowing, of the heart valves. Narrowing of the aortic valve restricts the blood flow from the ventricle into the aorta. It can be serious and potentially fatal. Stenosis of the heart valves is relatively common. Aortic stenosis can affect up...
Anesthesia injections can help arthritis patients with knee pain
BOSTON -- Patients with arthritis of the knee may find relief from locally injected anesthesia. In a randomized trial, researchers took about 60 patients with osteoarthritis of the knee and gave half of them an injection of an anesthetic around the knee to block the genicular nerves. The other half received placebo injections.Most of the patients who received the nerve block said they had less pain but the effects lessened over the 12-week follow-up period. The researchers say this nerve block technique could be an effective short-term therapy for patients, especially for those who want to postpone surgery.
WebMD
Are Pain Meds Bad for Your Gut?
– Pain is how our bodies tell us something’s wrong, alerting us to injury or infection and helping doctors make a diagnosis. But pain is not fun, so we often try to block it using medication. But a surprising new study led by Harvard Medical School researchers suggests that...
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
DVM 360
News wrap-up: This week’s headlines, plus FDA conditionally approves the first drug to manage acute onset canine pancreatitis
Good morning and happy Friday dvm360 readers! We are officially less than 1 week away from Thanksgiving and exactly 2 weeks away from the Fetch dvm360® San Diego conference. Join us on December 2-4 to learn from top industry leaders, gain CE credits, and have some fun along the way! It is not too late to sign up so register here today.
Medical News Today
What to know about arthritis in the leg
Arthritis in the leg can cause pain anywhere from the top of the thigh to the ankle. It can develop as a result of various forms of arthritis, which cause inflammation. Usually, arthritis affects the joints. Some arthritis-related conditions can also cause muscle pain, such as leg pain. Arthritis in the leg can develop as a result of joint pain, muscle pain, or both.
Healthline
Knee Pain: Nerve Block Injections May Help With Osteoarthritis
Researchers say people with knee osteoarthritis appear to get some short-term pain relief after receiving injections of genicular nerve blocks. They said people who received the injections reported significant pain relief eight weeks after the treatment. The relief appeared to wane after 12 weeks. Experts say there are ways to...
Comments / 0