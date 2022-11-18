Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kilj.com
Jerald W. “Jerry” Graber
Jerald W. “Jerry” Graber, 77, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:00 a.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home. Born on August 8, 1945, in rural Donnellson, the son of Jacob and Juanita (Jump) Graber. On March 23, 1968, he married Janet Kramer in West Point, Iowa.
kilj.com
Spencer “Littleman” Lee Goemaat
Spencer “Littleman” Lee Goemaat, age 18 of Birmingham, passed away, Saturday, November 19,2022 at his home. Spencer was born in Keosauqua on October 20, 2004, to Suzanne Goemaat and Dale Davis. Spencer lived his life in Van Buren County. He attended Elementary in Douds Iowa. He then continued...
kilj.com
Sports, November 21st
The Mt. Pleasant girls basketball team’s first game of the season is tomorrow at home against Pella. The game will be broadcast on KILJ with the opening tip set for 7 pm, the pregame show at 6:45 pm. Coach Watson is looking for his team to play fast paced to get off to a good start for the season.
kilj.com
Mount Pleasant Water Shut-Off
The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities will have a water shut-off for a valve replacement that will affect Goodyear Road, extending from 34W (235th St.) to the railroad tracks. The water will also be shut off on W. Highland Ln. and N. Highland Cir. The shut down will occur on Tuesday,...
kilj.com
Utilities Board Meeting Agenda
MOUNT PLEASANT MUNICIPAL UTILITIES Board of Trustees: Regular Meeting. City Hall Council Chamber Room located at 307 E. Monroe St. II. MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING. A. Regular Board Meeting – October 18, 2022 – Approval. B. Special Board Meeting – November 4, 2022 – Approval. III....
Comments / 0