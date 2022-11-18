ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
lbmjournal.com

Existing-home sales slumped nearly 6% in October

WASHINGTON — Existing-home sales retreated for the ninth straight month in October, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four major U.S. regions registered month-over-month and year-over-year declines. Total existing-home sales — completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — decreased 5.9% from September to...
UTAH STATE
Boston

U.S. mortgage rates have posted the biggest drop since 1981

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.61%, the lowest level in almost two months, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage rates in the United States faced the biggest weekly decline in nearly 41 years, providing some relief after a rapid run-up that quickly priced out home buyers.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

NAR: If Rates Stay at 7%, Home Prices Won’t Fall

Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says prices could rise slightly in 2023. The chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) believes that elevated mortgage rates and declining sales, combined with a severely limited inventory, will prevent large price drops in the housing market nationwide in 2023. NAR Chief Economist...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Home Sales Fall Again But May Be Close to Bottom

Soaring mortgage rates and still-elevated home prices continue to put a damper on the housing market. Existing-home sales slumped 5.9% in October from September, the ninth straight monthly decline, and were down a whopping 28.4% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). "More potential homebuyers...
msn.com

Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...

