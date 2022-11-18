Read full article on original website
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
If you're considering buying or selling a home, you might want to wait until next year
Home prices are finally coming down to earth but that does not mean the US real estate market is back on track. In fact, both would-be buyers and sellers are in a tough spot – and neither is coming out on top. "Inflation and high mortgage rates are taking...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Why Aren't Home Prices Falling as Fast as Mortgage Rates Are Rising?
An expert told Newsweek, "It takes time for sellers to come to the conclusion they're not going to get the price they want and start cutting their price."
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
Here’s how much buyers need to earn to afford a home in the US: report
Story at a glance Monthly mortgage payments have risen to $2,682 for the typical U.S. home. A new report found buyers in 45 major U.S. metros must earn at least $100,000 annually to afford a typical home. Buyers seeking to purchase a home in San Francisco need an annual income of $402,821 to afford…
Home prices could fall faster if once-reluctant sellers flood the market with more supply before the downside worsens, economist says
Home prices could fall at a faster pace, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics economist Kieran Clancy. Previously reluctant home sellers could flood the market with inventory before prices decline further, he warned. "We think prices need to drop by about 20% from their spring peaks in order to reach a sustainable...
House prices might plunge 20% in the hottest US markets - and the slump could hammer the wider economy, top investor says
Home prices could tumble 20% in some of the hottest US markets, top investor Peter Boockvar said. He cited the surge in prices during the pandemic, and soaring mortgage rates pricing out buyers. The Bleakley Advisory boss warned a housing slump could hit consumer spending and the wider economy. House...
Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map
Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Existing-home sales slumped nearly 6% in October
WASHINGTON — Existing-home sales retreated for the ninth straight month in October, according to the National Association of Realtors. All four major U.S. regions registered month-over-month and year-over-year declines. Total existing-home sales — completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops — decreased 5.9% from September to...
'I'm going to stay in my first flat': Home-owners are left in limbo as new Government data shows house prices will fall by an average of £26,550 by 2024
Homeowners have been left in limbo as house prices are expected to fall £26,550 by summer 2024, according to the latest predictions from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). It says property values will drop 9 per cent by the third quarter of 2024, largely driven by 'significantly higher...
U.S. mortgage rates have posted the biggest drop since 1981
The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage was 6.61%, the lowest level in almost two months, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. Mortgage rates in the United States faced the biggest weekly decline in nearly 41 years, providing some relief after a rapid run-up that quickly priced out home buyers.
Home Depot, Lowe's to see higher sales as owners remodel amid rising rates
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) are likely to report rising sales in the third quarter as Americans continue to spend on home improvements in contrast to other retailers facing declining discretionary spending due to surging prices.
NAR: If Rates Stay at 7%, Home Prices Won’t Fall
Chief Economist Lawrence Yun says prices could rise slightly in 2023. The chief economist for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) believes that elevated mortgage rates and declining sales, combined with a severely limited inventory, will prevent large price drops in the housing market nationwide in 2023. NAR Chief Economist...
Homebuilder sentiment falls sharply in November as higher mortgage rates bite
Confidence among builders in the U.S. housing market tumbled more than expected in November to the lowest level in a decade as painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs forced potential buyers to pull back. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures the pulse of...
Homeowners lost more than a trillion dollars in equity
The housing market has returned to earth. Home sellers can't just name a price and expect buyers to pay; meanwhile over a trillion dollars in wealth in the form of home equity has evaporated. Why it matters: Think of this less as a crash and more as a correction. The...
Home Sales Fall Again But May Be Close to Bottom
Soaring mortgage rates and still-elevated home prices continue to put a damper on the housing market. Existing-home sales slumped 5.9% in October from September, the ninth straight monthly decline, and were down a whopping 28.4% from a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). "More potential homebuyers...
