El Campo 1-year-old survives freak accident that caused six skull fractures
EL CAMPO, Texas — A week before Thanksgiving, the Macek family had no idea how grateful they would all be to just be home. Their 1-year-old son Ripp survived a freak accident, being run over by a tractor on their family farm in El Campo, Texas. His parents say it's nothing short of a miracle he survived.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner girls basketball: Shiner JV girls win Schulenburg Tournament
The Shiner junior varsity Lady Comanches basketball team defeated La Grange on Nov. 15 and won three games at the Schulenburg Tournament on Thursday. Amelia Pohler sank 17 points and Addy Siegel had 11 points in Shiner’s 34-24 win over La Grange Nov. 15. Shiner led 16-9 after the...
lavacacountytoday.com
Frankie Darilek
Frankie Urban Darilek, 95, of Shiner, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022. A rosary was recited at 6 p.m. Sunday, November 20 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 21 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, with Rev. Bryan Heyer and Rev. Michael Odartey-Lamptey officiating.
lavacacountytoday.com
Brandt selected as YEDC President
The Yoakum Economic Development Corporation (YEDC) designated Director Layne Brandt as the board president to fill the vacant spot left by Sean Mooney’s unexpected resignation last month. During a Nov. 15 meeting at City Hall, Brandt stepped up to serve as the YEDC Board’s lead member after Vice President Whitney Boone and Secretary Linda Schmidt said they were too busy to accept the…
brady-today.com
UPDATE - All Suspects Involved in Murder of Brady Native in Victoria Now in Jail
Press Release from the Victoria Police Department released today (11/18/2022) On September 21st, 2021, Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Rd. in reference to a shots fired call. After investigation it was revealed a robbery had occurred with one person deceased as a result of gunfire exchange. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Brady TX. resident, Jacob Escobedo, while another person shot was identified as 25-year-old Victoria resident, Keanu Sanchez, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
lavacacountytoday.com
Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches win all district awards
The 2022 area-round finalists Shiner Lady Comanches volleyball had several members win 27-2A All-District awards, headlined by two superlative winners. Junior outside hitter/setter Rylee Vancura was named Offensive Player of the year and junior middle blocker Chelsea Whiddon was Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Junior setter Meghan Blaschke, senior opposite-side...
lavacacountytoday.com
DeWitt County Commissioners Court: Committee formed to address staffing shortage at sheriff’s office
In an attempt to tackle a severe staffing shortage at the sheriff’s office, the DeWitt County Commissioners Court formed a committee to revamp the salary pay schedule last Monday. Although no action was taken other than selecting committee members, Sheriff Carl Bowen suggested a meeting soon to consider incentives...
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office discover smuggling stash site used by human smuggling organization
The guns in the photo were seized from this organization by prosecutor, Tim Poynter, and the GCSO. GOLIAD, Texas – The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office announced they discovered a smuggling stash site in Goliad County that was being used by a human smuggling organization. The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) has been involved in a complex investigation since March of...
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton girls basketball: Kittens beat St. Paul 46-26
O’Leary scored 14 points in Moulton’s 46-26 win over St. Paul at home on Friday. The Kittens took an 8-5 lead after the first frame and outscored the Lady Cardinals 11-7 in the second frame. Moulton went on an 11-6 run in the third and scored 16 of...
lavacacountytoday.com
Moulton girls basketball: JV Kittens win first two games
S 1 2 2 2-7 Moulton: Reese Nieto 14, Samantha Michal 7 3pt-1, Karsyn Blahuta 5, Raelyn. Brooks 5. Snook: A. Ponce 3, M. Briones 2, Ramirez 2. Nieto bagged nine points to lead Moulton to a 19-6 win over Yorktown Nov.. 11 at home. Moulton outscored the Kitty Kats...
