Atlanta, LA

NFL broadcast maps: Week 11 Saints-Rams game limited to home markets

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Let’s start with the good news. Week 11’s game between the 3-7 New Orleans Saints and 3-6 Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast on FOX with Saints legend Jonathan Vilma on the call, joined in the booth by Kenny Albert with Shannon Spake reporting from the sidelines. That’s a well-liked crew who should offer some valuable insight to the game.

But not many fans will get the opportunity to tune in. TV coverage for Week 11’s early-afternoon slate at FOX is reflected in this map from 506sports.com, with the regions shaded green receiving the Saints-Rams kickoff. That game will be limited to local markets around New Orleans and Los Angeles, with the vacancies around the nation filled instead by matchups featuring the 3-6 Detroit Lions, 7-2 New York Giants, 3-7 Chicago Bears, and 4-6 Atlanta Falcons.

Yuck. See if you’ll be getting the Saints game on Sunday, or if you’ll have to turn to streaming options instead:

