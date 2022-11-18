ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
Complex

Quentin Tarantino to Direct Limited TV Series, Explains Why He Thinks Current Era of Films Is the ‘Worst’

Quentin Tarantino has made a few notable comments related to his views on the movie industry and what he believes to be the best film he’s made. The Pulp Fiction director most recently stopped by Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show to talk about the latter, and said his most recent flick – 2019’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood staring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie – is by far his favorite film.
theplaylist.net

Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”

Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
hotnewhiphop.com

Quentin Tarantino Says He’s Almost Ready To Quit Filmmaking

Quentin Tarantino says that he’s not going to rush into making his next film, and that it will be his last. Quentin Tarantino says that his next movie will be his last. The legendary filmmaker discussed the impending end of his career with CNN’s Chris Wallace in a new interview.
Digital Trends

The 10 best movie sequels ever made

Making a sequel is not easy. Generally, it means that the movie you’re expanding on was a success, at least with some people, and it also means that expectations are even higher for following installments. Sometimes, though, it’s possible for filmmakers to defy gravity and come back with a...
Deadline

Ryan Reynolds, Jason Blum And Blumhouse Honored At 36th American Cinematheque Awards

Even though we were right in the heart of Beverly Hills for last night’s American Cinematheque Awards tribute to Ryan Reynolds, you would be forgiven if you thought somehow you had been transported from the Beverly Hilton International Ballroom to Canada. Judging from these proceedings, Reynolds just may be the hottest import ever to come across the border. Numerous presenters and participants, notably Reynolds’ very pregnant wife Blake Lively (they have three daughters with another child on the way) made mention of the fact that the star of Deadpool, Free Guy, and other hits has never ventured far from where he...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Marvel can’t do sequels – Wakanda Forever is further proof

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives with a Hulk-smashing weight on its shoulders. Ryan Coogler’s just-released follow-up to the original Black Panther, from 2018, faces the daunting two-for-one challenge of both providing Marvel audiences with the visceral excitement they crave, while also honouring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman.Boseman died from cancer in August 2020 – less than eight months before he was set to reprise the part of heroic T’Challa in the sequel. Hastily rewritten by Coogler, the film now walks a tricky tightrope. It must simultaneously function as homage to Boseman, and open up a new chapter for...
Collider

How to Watch the 'Cloverfield' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

For a franchise so small, the Cloverfield timeline is incredibly complex and full of more lore than one might expect. This three-part anthology series began with Cloverfield, a found-footage hit by Matt Reeves. Later, J.J. Abrams would use the IP to get an independent film made, provided it could somehow link itself to the Cloverfield universe. This film ended up being 10 Cloverfield Lane. The third installment would be a Netflix original called The Cloverfield Paradox, which attempted to tell the story of why things went so wrong for the protagonists of the previous films by using multiverse science as a way to merge the films into one cinematic universe. This confirmed once and for all that the Cloverfield anthology shared a mythos, but that the films may still occur in different universes or timelines.
thedigitalfix.com

Quentin Tarantino shares important detail about his final movie

Quentin Tarantino has shared that his 10th and final movie will be entirely original, written and directed by him. For some time now, Quentin Tarantino has had his so-called ’10 movie plan’, which will see him retire from directing movies after he has done 10. The only hitch...
Deadline

Nikyatu Jusu Confirms Her Next Horror Film For Monkeypaw & Universal Is “Expansion” Of Black Vampire Short ‘Suicide By Sunlight’

Sundance prize-winning filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu has unveiled new details about her forthcoming feature for Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw and Universal that we told you about first in January. While information on the horror film had been scarce, we now know that it will in some form adapt Jusu’s short film Suicide by Sunlight, which world premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019. “My project with Monkeypaw is an expansion of a short film I made called Suicide by Sunlight,” the multi-hyphenate said today at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event, “about day-walking Black vampires who are protected from the...
Variety

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Plans for ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie That Got ‘Lost in the Shuffle’ of Disney-Fox Merger

Ryan Reynolds has shared plans for a “Deadpool” Christmas movie that got “lost in the shuffle” after the Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Reynolds’ comments came during an interview with The Big Issue, promoting his new film “Spirited,” a spin on “A Christmas Carol” from Apple. The comedy stars Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Discussing the topic of the actor’s love for big musical numbers, Reynolds drifted into the topic of his Marvel antihero. “I would love to see a song and dance number in a ‘Deadpool’ movie. Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a...

