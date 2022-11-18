Read full article on original website
Two California Men Sentenced To 11 Years Each In Nigerian Scams
Two California men today received prison sentences of up to 11 years for participating in an extensive multimillion-dollar conspiracy – much of it committed by Nigerian nationals – that perpetrated a wide variety of frauds, including business email compromise (BEC) fraud, romance scams, elder fraud and
Federal prosecutors recommend 300-months in prison for convicted Chinese spy
Federal prosecutors recommend a 300-month prison sentence for the Chinese spy convicted of conspiring to steal trade secrets from Evendale-based GE Aviation. Yanjun Xu will be sentenced on Nov. 15.
4 charged in South Carolina coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme
A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud
Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to just over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with her Silicon Valley start-up firm. - 'Tragedy' - Holmes became a star of Silicon Valley when she said her now defunct start-up was perfecting an easy-to-use test kit that could carry out a wide range of medical diagnostics with just a few drops of blood.
The Verge
Feds arrest Russians allegedly behind ‘world’s largest’ pirated ebook library
Federal law enforcement arrested and charged two Russian individuals with criminal copyright infringement over their alleged involvement with the pirated ebook Z-Library. Z-Library, which has been around since 2009, billed itself as the “world’s largest ebook library” before the US government shut down the site earlier this month.
Californian, Canadians sentenced for wire fraud conspiracy after purchasing OSU tickets, toilet paper with stolen credit cards
The United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says four people have been sentenced for their participation in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud against Oklahoma companies to purchase OSU athletics tickets and toilet paper with stolen credit cards.
Fugitive California couple convicted in massive Covid fraud extradited to the U.S.
A California couple who fled the country after being convicted in a multimillion-dollar Covid relief scam have been extradited from Montenegro, the Justice Department said Friday. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday, approximately nine months after they were captured in the...
