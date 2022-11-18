ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Couple Charged With Fraud in $28M Boatbuilding Scheme

A married couple in the U.S could be staring at a long time in jail after allegedly defrauding investors out of $28 million by diverting money from an unsuccessful boatbuilding and cruise tour business. The Justice Department has indicted Curtiss Jackson and Jamey Jackson, the owners of Hawaii-based shipbuilding firm...
HAWAII STATE
AFP

Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for Theranos fraud

Fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to just over 11 years in prison for defrauding investors with her Silicon Valley start-up firm.  - 'Tragedy' - Holmes became a star of Silicon Valley when she said her now defunct start-up was perfecting an easy-to-use test kit that could carry out a wide range of medical diagnostics with just a few drops of blood.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Verge

Feds arrest Russians allegedly behind ‘world’s largest’ pirated ebook library

Federal law enforcement arrested and charged two Russian individuals with criminal copyright infringement over their alleged involvement with the pirated ebook Z-Library. Z-Library, which has been around since 2009, billed itself as the “world’s largest ebook library” before the US government shut down the site earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy