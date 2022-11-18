ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jay Leno ‘feeling better’ after suffering serious burns, Tim Allen says

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

Jay Leno is on the mend after suffering severe burns in a car fire, his pal Tim Allen said.

Allen visited the former “Tonight Show” host at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Thursday and found Leno to be in good spirits, he told TMZ.

“It’s wonderful because he’s feeling better,” Allen, 69, said. “Took him some car magazines. ... Some jokes. That’s what we do. We commiserated. We just connected as friends.”

“Face looks great. It didn’t look all that good to begin with,” said Allen, joking that Leno will soon look like George Clooney.

Leno, who has received treatment in a hyperbaric chamber, suffered deep second-degree burns, and possibly some third-degree burns, last weekend when the 1907 White Steam Car he was trying to repair caught fire.

Dr. Peter Grossman on Wednesday told reporters he anticipates Leno, 72, to make a “full recovery.”

”He is in good spirits today,” Grossman said. “He is still undergoing further treatment and will need another procedure later on this week.”

Grossman expressed optimism for Leno’s condition but noted the final outcome is “hard to predict” because “burn injuries are progressive and dynamic.”

