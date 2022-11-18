ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 55, No. 13 Montana 21

BOZEMAN — The 121st Brawl of the Wild was a Bobcat blowout. In the latest edition of the football rivalry between Montana State and Montana, the No. 3-ranked Cats ran wild to the tune of 439 yards in a convincing 55-21 victory over the No. 13-ranked Grizzlies in front of record Bobcat Stadium crowd of 22,037.
Fairfield Sun Times

WATCH: Montana Grizzlies Postgame Press Conference

Hear from head coach Bobby Hauck as well as senior safety Robby Hauck following the Grizzlies 55-21 rivalry loss to Montana State. Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21 The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of...
montanasports.com

Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever

BOZEMAN — Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana. The 3-hour broadcast started at 7:00 a.m. locally, just as...
406mtsports.com

Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana

Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay to set weather record this week in Montana

ESPN College GameDay will be at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for the long-running rivalry between Montana and Montana State on Saturday. And it’s going to be cold. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is not thrilled...
montanasports.com

Brawl bets: Fans take advantage of Sports Bet Montana for 121st Cat-Griz game

HELENA — Typically reserved for "friendly wagers," backrooms or websites that use cryptocurrency, legal sports betting has been thrust into the limelight in recent years. Since 2018, nearly 30 states have legalized some form of sports gambling. Sports Bet Montana opened in March 2020, making the Cat-Griz rivalry a bit more thrilling for some fans.
US 103.3

ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?

While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
montanasports.com

Lights, camera, action: ESPN College GameDay crew ready for Treasure State debut

BOZEMAN — The set is built and the stage is set for ESPN to debut College GameDay in the Treasure State. Montana and Montana State will square off Saturday in the 121st football meeting between the schools, with kickoff scheduled for noon. But GameDay will hit the airwaves at 7 a.m. from Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium to broadcast its wildly popular pregame show from the state of Montana for the first time. A social media campaign to bring GameDay to Montana began last season, and it was announced earlier this week that the show had chosen Bozeman.
montanasports.com

Belt Huskies rout St. Ignatius, claim first 8-Man championship since 1994

ST. IGNATIUS — Belt ended a nearly three-decade drought by opening the floodgates. The Huskies overcame a four-point deficit at the break by outscoring St. Ignatius by 32 points in the second half of the 8-Man championship game on Saturday afternoon as Belt surged to a 52-24 win to claim its first title since 1994.
montanasports.com

Florence storms past Missoula Loyola to make it consecutive Class B titles

FLORENCE — There would be no Cinderella ending for underdog Missoula Loyola. Defending Class B champion Florence was back in championship form as quarterback Patrick Duchien racked up six total touchdowns and the Falcons surged to a second-straight crown with a 48-7 victory in Saturday's title game. The blowout...
Cat Country 102.9

Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History

With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
