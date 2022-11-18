Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Montana State receives No. 4 seed for FCS playoffs; Montana sneaks into bracket
BOZEMAN — The Bobcats and Grizzlies are both playoff bound. Fresh off a 55-21 win over Montana on Saturday, Montana State received the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye for the Football Championship Subdivision postseason. Montana, meanwhile, snuck into the field as an at-large selection. Co-Big Sky champion...
skylinesportsmt.com
EMBRACING THE MOMENT: Bobcats shine in spotlight, relentlessly blast Grizzlies
BOZEMAN, Montana — On November 19, 2022, a paramount day in the history of Montana State University played out as all eyes around the state, and millions around the country, saw Bozeman in all it’s beauty. So often in the modern era of Montana State athletics, the Bobcats...
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 55, No. 13 Montana 21
BOZEMAN — The 121st Brawl of the Wild was a Bobcat blowout. In the latest edition of the football rivalry between Montana State and Montana, the No. 3-ranked Cats ran wild to the tune of 439 yards in a convincing 55-21 victory over the No. 13-ranked Grizzlies in front of record Bobcat Stadium crowd of 22,037.
Fairfield Sun Times
WATCH: Montana Grizzlies Postgame Press Conference
Hear from head coach Bobby Hauck as well as senior safety Robby Hauck following the Grizzlies 55-21 rivalry loss to Montana State. Montana State wins 121st Brawl of the Wild, defeats Montana 55-21 The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeated the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies 55-21 in the Brawl of...
montanasports.com
Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever
BOZEMAN — Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana. The 3-hour broadcast started at 7:00 a.m. locally, just as...
406mtsports.com
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay to set weather record this week in Montana
ESPN College GameDay will be at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for the long-running rivalry between Montana and Montana State on Saturday. And it’s going to be cold. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is not thrilled...
montanasports.com
Montana State basketball team signs 7-year-old Troy Ross to ceremonial scholarship
BOZEMAN — In addition to the Brawl of the Wild, the Montana State athletics department continued their busy schedule with a doubleheader and championship banner ceremony for the men’s and women’s basketball teams on Friday night. But before tip off, Bobcat men’s coach Danny Sprinkle organized another...
montanasports.com
Brawl bets: Fans take advantage of Sports Bet Montana for 121st Cat-Griz game
HELENA — Typically reserved for "friendly wagers," backrooms or websites that use cryptocurrency, legal sports betting has been thrust into the limelight in recent years. Since 2018, nearly 30 states have legalized some form of sports gambling. Sports Bet Montana opened in March 2020, making the Cat-Griz rivalry a bit more thrilling for some fans.
KHQ Right Now
Ol' Crimson flies at College Gameday for the 258th straight week
Ol' Crimson flew yet again at ESPN's College Gameday in Bozeman on Nov. 19. It marked the 258th straight week the flag has flown in the show.
ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?
While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
montanasports.com
Lights, camera, action: ESPN College GameDay crew ready for Treasure State debut
BOZEMAN — The set is built and the stage is set for ESPN to debut College GameDay in the Treasure State. Montana and Montana State will square off Saturday in the 121st football meeting between the schools, with kickoff scheduled for noon. But GameDay will hit the airwaves at 7 a.m. from Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium to broadcast its wildly popular pregame show from the state of Montana for the first time. A social media campaign to bring GameDay to Montana began last season, and it was announced earlier this week that the show had chosen Bozeman.
montanasports.com
Belt Huskies rout St. Ignatius, claim first 8-Man championship since 1994
ST. IGNATIUS — Belt ended a nearly three-decade drought by opening the floodgates. The Huskies overcame a four-point deficit at the break by outscoring St. Ignatius by 32 points in the second half of the 8-Man championship game on Saturday afternoon as Belt surged to a 52-24 win to claim its first title since 1994.
montanarightnow.com
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
The FanBulance has a new tailgating spot after nearly 10 years
Rod and Julie said all the old ambulance needed was an MSU makeover. It’s completely decked out in the best Bobcat way.
Social Media Goes Wild Over Kirk Herbstreit’s Outfit on College GameDay
The ESPN analyst dressed for warmth and style on Saturday.
montanasports.com
Florence storms past Missoula Loyola to make it consecutive Class B titles
FLORENCE — There would be no Cinderella ending for underdog Missoula Loyola. Defending Class B champion Florence was back in championship form as quarterback Patrick Duchien racked up six total touchdowns and the Falcons surged to a second-straight crown with a 48-7 victory in Saturday's title game. The blowout...
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Restaurants in Billings see spike in business for 121st Brawl of the Wild
The Montana - Montana State rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and fans of both schools packed eateries across Billings Saturday, to take in the showdown.
