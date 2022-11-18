Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Related
Tennessee Titans Coach Was Arrested Following Thursday Night Win vs. Packers
A member of the Tennessee Titans' coaching staff put a damper on Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on charges of DUI and speeding. Downing's arrest was processed by Tennessee authorities at 4:36 and he posted bail just over two hours ...
Yardbarker
Titans OC arrested for DUI, speeding after win in Green Bay
Prior to his arrest, the Titans were in Green Bay on Thursday night where they picked up a 27-17 win over the Packers to extend their lead in the AFC South. Downing, 42, has been a member of the Titans coaching staff since the 2019 season, initially joining the team as a tight ends coach. He has been the team's offensive coordinator since the start of the 2021 season.
Texans AFC South News: Titans Coach Todd Downing Arrested After Win at Packers
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged in Williamson County, TN. Thursday for DUI and speeding, per the Williamson County Sheriff's Department and confirmation from NFL Network. The report states that Downing posted bond at 7 a.m. CT. The Titans, an AFC South division rival of the...
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel comments on assistant coach Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Friday morning, commenting on offensive coordinator Todd Downing's arrest on DUI suspicion following the team's win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. Vrabel said he and general manager Jon Robinson have spoken with Downing and Amy Adams Strunk, the Titans' controlling owner, and are working to gather details on how to handle this situation while following NFL protocols. ...
WSMV
Tennessee Titans OC says he's concerned over ‘death threats’ during DUI traffic stop: THP
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Authorities say Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing admitted to drinking before driving and was seen driving at speeds close to 100 miles per hour, before complaining of death threats during a traffic stop that landed him behind bars Friday morning. Downing was pulled over...
Tennessee Titans OC Todd Downing Arrested for DUI Hours After Thursday Night Football Win
While the Tennessee Titans got a big win in Green Bay, offensive coordinator Todd Downing still had a rough night ending with a DUI. Downing was also hit with speeding. Of course, the NFL and the Titans organization are probably not very excited about the arrest. After Todd Downing and...
Report: Titans OC Todd Downing arrested on DUI charge
This arrest occurred in Tennessee hours after the Titans’ 27-17 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field. Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing at 3:49 a.m.; he was released from Williamson County Jail at 6:46 a.m. Downing, 42, is in his second season as the Titans’ play-caller. An...
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing, 42, is arrested for DUI in Nashville just hours after Tennessee's return flight following Thursday's win over the Packers in Green Bay
Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for driving under the influence and speeding south of Nashville hours after the team's win over the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin. Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over the 42-year-old Downing in Williamson County for allegedly speeding near the Moores Lane exit along Interstate...
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers hit ‘mini-bye’ after loss to Titans
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers finally get some down time with the so-called ‘mini-bye’ following Thursday night’s prime time match-up with Tennessee. The bad news for Green Bay, their backs are against the wall after suffering their sixth loss in the last seven games. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down what it all means for the season and more in this week’s On the Clock.
Packers film room: Rookie Quay Walker continues to improve against Titans
The Green Bay Packers dropped to 4-7 after a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. The defeat likely means their playoff hopes are all but over, but there were still some positive takeaways from Week 11, including their rookie linebacker enjoying one of his best games for the season. Filling in as the ‘Mike’ for an injured De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker logged a team-high 12 tackles and made several impactful plays to justify his first-round selection.
Comments / 0