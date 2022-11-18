Between red-carpet appearances, photo shoots, filming, and flights, it’s a Herculean task to find even a few minutes in Alia Bhatt’s schedule when Alia-the-person is not booked and busy. That tireless drive is both the result of and the reason why Alia-the-actress is also an invincible force. Following a largely critically panned performance in her debut film, 2012’s Student of the Year, Bhatt has done what few can do: Put haters in their place. Since that lukewarm introduction, the 29-year-old has had a stratospheric rise, becoming a box-office juggernaut, earning countless awards (including four Best Actress Filmfare Awards—Hindi film’s Academy Awards counterpart), and achieving megawatt fame, culminating in a dizzying banner year, personally and professionally.

