Marie Claire
The Unstoppable Alia Bhatt
Between red-carpet appearances, photo shoots, filming, and flights, it’s a Herculean task to find even a few minutes in Alia Bhatt’s schedule when Alia-the-person is not booked and busy. That tireless drive is both the result of and the reason why Alia-the-actress is also an invincible force. Following a largely critically panned performance in her debut film, 2012’s Student of the Year, Bhatt has done what few can do: Put haters in their place. Since that lukewarm introduction, the 29-year-old has had a stratospheric rise, becoming a box-office juggernaut, earning countless awards (including four Best Actress Filmfare Awards—Hindi film’s Academy Awards counterpart), and achieving megawatt fame, culminating in a dizzying banner year, personally and professionally.
Are Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield Dating? They Reportedly "Clicked" at the GQ Awards
Romance was in the air at the GQ Man of the Year Awards in London last week, apparently. Andrew Garfield and Phoebe Dynevor reportedly became close at the ceremony's after-party, at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel. "Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction," a source...
Aubrey Plaza Channels Marilyn Monroe With Dramatic Hair Transformation
I didn't think Aubrey Plaza could get any more beautiful, and yet, here she is with her brand new blonde hair. The naturally brunette actress debuted her new hair color, which I'm just now learning is being dubbed "uptown blonde," during a recent appearance at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
